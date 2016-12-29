MMFF 2016: 'Die Beautiful' star Paolo Ballesteros wins Best Actor

Paolo also won Best Actor at the Tokyo International Film Festival last November

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED)– Die Beautiful star Paolo Ballesteros won Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Metro Manila Film Festival 2016 awards night on Thursday, December 29 at the Kia Theatre.

Paolo also won Best Actor at the Tokyo International Film Festival for his role in Die Beautiful last November 3.

Directed by Jun Lana, Die Beautiful is about a trans woman's final wish to be laid to rest as a beautiful woman, and has been hailed for trans representation and for Ballesteros' powerful performance.

Paolo, who was not able to attend the awards night posted a short message on Instagram.

"Direeeeekkkk!!!! [Maraming] salamat mga dabarkads! MMFF [salamat]!" (Thank you dabakards! MMFF thank you.)

Direeeeekkkk!!!! mariming salamat mga dabarkads! MMFF salmat! #mmff2016 #gabiNgParangal #dieBeautiful A photo posted by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:20am PST

This year, the MMFF films are set to run in theaters until January 3. – Rappler.com

