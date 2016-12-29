MMFF 2016: 'Oro' star Irma Adlawan wins Best Actress

'Oro' also wins Best Ensemble Cast

MANILA, Philippines – Oro's Irma Adlawan won Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Metro Manila Film Festival 2016 awards night on Thursday, December 29 at the Kia Theatre. (READ: MMFF 2016: Based on true events, 'Oro' brings tough issues to light)

Directed by Alvin Yapan, Oro follows the lives of those in a small mining town in the Philippines. Peace is disrupted when a group claiming to be environmentalists wreak havoc and demand permits to mine. Adlawan plays Kapitana, the leader in the town who must fight for their livelihood and protect the people from the coming disturbance. Joem Bascon, Mercedes Cabral, and Sandino Martin also star.

Earlier in the evening, Oro also won for Best Ensemble Cast. Meanwhile, documentary Sunday Beauty Queen won the coveted Best Picture prize. Paolo Ballesteros won Best Actor.

This year, the MMFF films are set to run in theaters until January 3. More details to follow. – Rappler.com

More MMFF 2016 on Rappler here: