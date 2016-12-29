Stars mourn death of Debbie Reynolds

Mark Hamill, George Takei, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande and more react to the death of the late Hollywood actress

MANILA, Philippines – A day after the death of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, Hollywood is grieving again over the death of her mom, actress Debbie Reynolds, who died on Wednesday, December 28.

Mark Hamill, Carrie's Star Wars co-star tweeted: "#CruelCruelYear"

Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Twitter: " I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love."

Grant Gustin wrote: "Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie."

Ariana Grande gave a shout out to her friend Billie Lourd after the news of her grandmother's death.

William Shatner wrote: "Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016."

George Takei meanwhile tweeted: "There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now."

Mia Farrow wrote: "Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance & gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn't sound right for her or Carrie-I hope they're somewhere having fun."

Joan Collins tweeted: "Truly heartbroken to hear [Debbie Reynolds] has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie."

Brie Larson posted: "For Carrie and Debbie. My thoughts and love are with their family. "

For Carrie and Debbie



Bette Midler tweeted: "#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago."

Zoe Saldana wrote: "Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF."

Shannen Doherty posted on Instagram: "RIP Debbie Reynolds. Shocking and so sad."

Debbie, known for the movie Singin In the Rain, starred in several more MGM musicals with the actress typically cast as a wholesome young heroine, before her Oscar-nominated turn in The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964).

She also starred in her own sitcom, The Debbie Reynolds Show from 1969-1970.

Her career in cinema was largely over by the 1970s, though she continued to star in TV movies and series. She also made regular personal appearances, acting on stage and portraying Liberace's mother Frances opposite Michael Douglas in 2013's Behind the Candelabra.

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, a documentary about her relationship with her daughter, premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival and is due to air on HBO in March. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com