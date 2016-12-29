MMFF 2016: 'Oro' wins Best Ensemble Cast

Irma Adlawan, Joem Bascon, Mercedes Cabral, Sandino Martin, and more star in 'Oro'

MANILA, Philippines – Oro, the Metro Manila Film Festival 2016 entry directed by Alvin Yapan, won Best Ensemble Cast at the festival's awards night held on Thursday, December 29 at the Kia Theatre.

Starring Irma Adlawan, Joem Bascon, Mercedes Cabral, Sandino Martin and inspired by true events, Oro tells the story of 4 miners from Camarines Sur who were killed in 2014.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com

More MMFF 2016 on Rappler here: