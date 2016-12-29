Entertainment News

MMFF 2016: 'Oro' wins Best Ensemble Cast

Irma Adlawan, Joem Bascon, Mercedes Cabral, Sandino Martin, and more star in 'Oro'

Published 10:42 PM, December 29, 2016
Updated 1:29 AM, December 30, 2016

Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Oro, the Metro Manila Film Festival 2016 entry directed by Alvin Yapan, won Best Ensemble Cast at the festival's awards night held on Thursday, December 29 at the Kia Theatre.

Starring Irma Adlawan, Joem Bascon, Mercedes Cabral, Sandino Martin and inspired by true events, Oro tells the story of 4 miners from Camarines Sur who were killed in 2014.

