IN PHOTOS: MMFF 2016, Gabi ng Parangal

This year's awards night ends with 'Sunday Beauty Queen' winning Best Picture

MANILA, Philippines – The Metr,o Manila Film Festival 2016 Gabi ng Parangal was held on Thursday, December 29 at the Kia Theatre with many unexpected results. (FULL LIST: Winners, MMFF 2016 Gabi ng Parangal)

Docu-drama Sunday Beauty Queen won the Best Picture plum. It also received the Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award.

Director Baby Ruth Villarama, Chuck Gutierrez, and the stars of the movie went onstage, as they dedicated the award to millions of OFWs around the world, especially those in Hong Kong, where the movie was filmed.

Erik Matti won Best Director for the movie Seklusyon.

Paolo Ballesteros and Irma Adlawan took home the Best Actor and Best Actress awards for their roles in Die Beautiful and Oro, respectively.

The cast of Oro also won the Best Ensemble cast. The movie also received the Fernando Poe Jr Memorial Award.

The shot films were also given special recognition during the program.

Mark Bautista, Yassi Pressman, and Roxanne Barcelo hosted the awards night.

Here are photos from the awards night.

All photos by Rob Reyes/Rappler

– Rappler.com