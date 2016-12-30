'Oro' actress, real-life Kapitana share MMFF moment

Kapitana Mercy Sueno thanks the cast and crew of the movie 'Oro' for telling the story of the people of Gata

MANILA, Philippines – Irma Adlawan's portrayal of Kapitana in Oro was well received, earning her the Best Actress award during the Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal, and she shared the night with the woman, whose life was inspired by the character she played.

The actress called on Kapitana Mercy Sueno on stage to say a few words, and Sueno said what the movie portrayed was the situation they experienced in real life.

The movie is based on the story of 4 miners killed in Gata, Camarines Sur in 2014.

"Napakalungkot nung mga nangyari. Siguro year 2014. Kung ano po ang nandiyan sa Oro, iyan po ang totoong istorya. Napakasakit, napakahirap, napakabigat," she said.

(The events were disheartening. It was in 2014. Whatever you saw in Oro, that's the true story. It's painful, hard and heavy.)

Mercy said that as a barangay captain, it was her duty to fight for what's right. She also thanked the people behind the film.

"Salamat po sa lahat-lahat nung bumuo ng pelikulang ito. (Thank you so much to the people behind the film.) Thank you so much," an emotional Mercy said as Irma hugged her after.

During her speech, Irma said she never thought she would be onstage during the MMFF. She also praised the MMFF committee for the changes they've made.

"Ang mga katulad ko po ay lagi na lang nanay lang ng bida. Laging kapatid, anak ng bida. Laging ganito. Nagpapasalamat po ako ng marami sa bumubuo ng MMFF, sa ExeCom ng MMFF. Sana po'y lumawig at dumami pa ang iyong tribu at dumami pa kayo. Dahil sa tapang ninyo, nagkaroon ng pagbabago," she said.

(People like me always play the role of the mother of the lead. I always play the sibling or daughter of the lead. It's always been that. I thank the people behind the MMFF and the ExeCom of the MMFF. I hope that your tribe will grow and flourish. These changes happened because you were courageous.)

"Sa bumubuo po ng selection committee, maraming-marami salamat at napili n'yo po ang 8 maganda pelikula. To the jury, thank you very much, for the honor," she said, giving a shout out to the cast and crew of the movie.

(To the selection committee, thank you so much that you chose these 8 wonderful films. To the jury, thank you very much, for the honor.)

In an interview after the awards night, actress Irma Adlawan said she or neither of the cast and staff expected to win any awards.



"[I feel] very good. Very, very good and very very happy," she said after winning the Best Actress award.

When asked how important the win is for her and the people of Gata, where the movie was filmed, Irma said: "We're offering this award, all the awards that Oro got will be because of them. They are the ones that gave us life. They are the ones who gave us the reason to do this."

Irma Adlawan after winning best actress. pic.twitter.com/0JDGFdcOPp — alexa villano (@alexavillano) December 29, 2016

Upon receiving the Fernando Poe Jr Memorial award during the ceremony, producer Mark Shandii Bacolod said: "Maraming, maraming salamat. Nandito ang pamilya ko, ang pamilya Oro. From the staff to my cast, my producers, my director is there [Alvin Yapan] and [sa] lahat para mabuo ang pelikula na ito. It has been a wonderful... it’s a very hard fight but a very wonderful journey for everyone. Inaalay namin ang award na ito para sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo kung saan kami nag-shoot sa Bicol. Para sa kanila ang award na ito."

(Thank you so much. My family is here, the Oro family. From the staff to my cast, my producers, my director is there and to everyone who made this film possible. It has been a wonderful...it's a very hard fight but a very wonderful journey for everyone. We dedicate this award to those affected by the typhoon, where we filmed in Bicol. This award is for them.)

Meanwhile, the cast of the movie looked surprised as they went up ontage to pick up the the Best Ensemble Cast award. Irma, who read the announcement expressed happiness and joined everyone center stage before returning to her position to announce the next award.

Mercedes Cabral, who played Linda in the movie offered the award to the people of Gata.

"Una, lagi ko pong sinasabi na isang pribilehiyo sa isang actor ang magbigay ng boses sa mga walang boses.

(I've always said before, that it's a privilege for an actor to be the voice of the voiceless.)

"Yun po ang punto ng pelikula na ito. Para po ito sa mga tiga Gata," she said, thanking the staff and director Alvin Yapan.



(This is the point of the film. This is for the people of Gata.)

The movie, based on the Gata 4 massacre in Camarines Sur is directed by Alvin Yapan. It stars Joem Basco, Sandino Martin, Sue Prado, Cedrick Juan, Biboy Ramirez, Arrian Labios, and Ronald Regala. – Rappler.com

