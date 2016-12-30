MMFF executive committee appeals to theater owners for extension

The MMFF executive committee members note the positive reviews that fueled long queues and heartfelt applause from the audience

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival Executive Committee (ExeCom) appealed to theater owners to continue showing the 8 festival films until January 7, 2017 to give them a two-week run.

"The Filipino moviegoers have spoken, and their passion for cinema and for good stories told well has made all the difference. We therefore make this appeal to our partners, the theater owners, to celebrate this resounding success with us by allowing the extension of the duration of the festival by four days, so that it completes a 14-day run that will end on January 7, 2017," reads the MMFF Execom statement posted by one of its members, Noel Ferrer, on his Instagram account.

The statement that was posted on the same day as the MMFF awarding ceremony noted the positive response to the films.

"Overwhelmingly positive reviews from moviegoers, blasted through social media, have fueled the long queues at the cineplexes and led to full-house screenings punctuated by heartfelt applause from the audience," the statement said.

At the Gabi ng Parangal on Thursday, December 29, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting chairman Tim Orbos also called on theater owners to give more Filipinos the chance to see the films.

"Pinatunayan po natin ngayon sa ilang araw na pinakita natin yung ating pagnanasa ng pagbabago. At nakita po natin, hindi lang po pala tayo dito ang humhingi nito, kung hindi ang buong sambayanang Pilipino," he said during the opening of the program.

(We have shown in the last few days the quest for change. And we saw that we are not the only ones asking for change, but all Filipinos.)

"At hinihingi po namin sa atin mga kasama sa industriya, lalo na po sa ating mga tagapalabas ng pelikula, ang mga theater owners, extension po ang kailangan natin."

(And I am appealing to everyone in the industry, especially to the theater owners, to extend the showing of the films.)

The appeal for extension comes after 4 films – Saving Sally, Kabisera, Oro, and Sunday Beauty Queen – launched social media campaigns to appeal to movie houses to continue showing their films.

Ferrer, in a previous interview said the films are only assured of screening for the first 2 days of the festival. (READ: MMFF 2016 films face looming challenge to remain in theaters)

On Thursday, the docu-drama Sunday Beauty Queen won 3 awards including Best Picture.

Oro meanwhile took 3 awards, the Best Actress for Irma Adlawan, the Fernando Poe Jr Memorial award and the Best cast ensemble. – with a report from Alexa Villano/ Rappler.com

