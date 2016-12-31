LISTEN: Emma Watson sings 'Something There' from 'Beauty and the Beast'

(UPDATED) Disney releases the official audio clip

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The live adaptation of Disney's Beauty and The Beast won't hit cinemas until March 2017, but a snippet of actress Emma Watson singing "Something There" has circulated online. (WATCH: New ‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailer unveils a ton of new footage)

After the song was leaked, Disney released the official audio of the song on the movie's Facebook page.

Jack Morrisey, co-producer of the movie posted a fan's Instagram clip named The West Wing. According to the post, the song was taken from a Belle Hasbro doll.

"Get ready for this one guys... FIRST LISTEN AT EMMA SINGING "SOMETHING THERE"!!!! I am officially floored, if she wasn't perfect enough this has absolutely nailed her as #Belle! I cannot wait for this movie!!! Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll!"

Jack wrote: "Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R' Us."

Here's a longer version of the song posted by another fan.

Emma Watson singing "Something there" from @beautyandthebeast This it's the complete song singing of the Hasbro doll. Video and recording song by me. #beautyandthebeast #emmawatson A video posted by Lissa Ray (@amfrozr) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:51pm PST

And here's a look at the doll.

"Something There" is one of the songs expected to be part of the film, along with the other songs from the 1991 animated version.

In an EW report in November, composer Allan Menken confirmed that 3 new songs will be added to the live-action of the film. He said that the new songs will include a duet between Belle and her father, Maurice, played by Kevin Kline, and a song to be performed by Dan Stevens, who plays the Beast.

– Rappler.com