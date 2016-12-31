LISTEN: Emma Watson sings 'Something There' from 'Beauty and the Beast'
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The live adaptation of Disney's Beauty and The Beast won't hit cinemas until March 2017, but a snippet of actress Emma Watson singing "Something There" has circulated online. (WATCH: New ‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailer unveils a ton of new footage)
After the song was leaked, Disney released the official audio of the song on the movie's Facebook page.
Jack Morrisey, co-producer of the movie posted a fan's Instagram clip named The West Wing. According to the post, the song was taken from a Belle Hasbro doll.
"Get ready for this one guys... FIRST LISTEN AT EMMA SINGING "SOMETHING THERE"!!!! I am officially floored, if she wasn't perfect enough this has absolutely nailed her as #Belle! I cannot wait for this movie!!! Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll!"
Jack wrote: "Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R' Us."
Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R' Us... ・・・ @The_West_Wing_ : Get ready for this one guys... FIRST LISTEN AT EMMA SINGING "SOMETHING THERE"!!!! I am officially floored, if she wasn't perfect enough this has absolutely nailed her as #Belle! I cannot wait for this movie!!! Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll! Not sure who to credit though, sorry! . #BeautyandtheBeast #Disney #EmmaWatson #Belle #BillCondon #BeOurGuest #taleasoldastime
Here's a longer version of the song posted by another fan.
And here's a look at the doll.
New live-action singing Belle has been spotted in stores #beautyandthebeast #batb #beourguest #taleasoldastime #disney #emmawatson #danstevens #lukeevans #joshgad #ewanmcgregor #emmathompson #ianmckellen #stanleytucci #gugumbatharaw #kevinkline #hattiemorahan #billcondon #beautyandthebeast2017 .... Repost from @toycollector6202: Omg!!!!!! This is the first look of the live action Beauty and the Beast Belle doll!!!!! And she sings!!!!! Found this pic from @disneyfancollector @disneyeverafter_aprillilly #dollphotogallery #dollstagram #dollphotography #belle #beautyandthebeast #liveaction #omg #yasss #singingdoll #toycollector6202
"Something There" is one of the songs expected to be part of the film, along with the other songs from the 1991 animated version.
In an EW report in November, composer Allan Menken confirmed that 3 new songs will be added to the live-action of the film. He said that the new songs will include a duet between Belle and her father, Maurice, played by Kevin Kline, and a song to be performed by Dan Stevens, who plays the Beast.
Do you like Emma Watson's version of "Something There"? Let us know in the comments section. – Rappler.com