IN PHOTOS: Philippine stars welcome 2017

See how Pia Wurtzbach, Anne Curtis, Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia celebrate the arrival of 2017

Rappler.com
Published 2:38 PM, January 01, 2017
Updated 5:46 PM, January 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – We bid goodbye to 2016 and welcomed 2017. Our favorite stars also celebrated the new year with their family and friends in the Philippines and outside of the country.

Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach is currently vacationing in Hawaii with rumored boyfriend Marlon Stockinger.

My kind of NYE @marlonstockinger #hawaii

A photo posted by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on

Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia welcomed 2017 in Spain with Coleen's family.

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM ESPAÑA!!!! #GARCIASenESPAÑA goodnight 2016, good morning 2017!!!

A photo posted by Billy Crawford (@billyjoecrawford) on

Anne Curtis is still in Australia with fiance Erwan Heussaff and family.

Ended and started the year with my fiancé Excited for this very special year for us my love. Happy New Year Mon Amour!

A photo posted by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) on

Kris Aquino spent New Year's Eve at the hospital as son Bimby had to be admitted because of a high fever. Son Josh was also with them.

Encantadia stars Gabbi Garcia and Ruru Madrid joined other celebrities at the annual GMA countdown.

Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina celebrated at the New World Hotel.

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera are in Indonesia with daughter Zia.

Vacation hangover.

A photo posted by Dingdong Dantes (@dongdantes) on

Heart Evangelista and husband Senator Chiz Escudero got together with Heart's family.

A happy happy new year from my family to yoursGod bless us all! Here we come 2017!!!!

A photo posted by Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero (@iamhearte) on

Isabelle Daza and husband Adrien Semblat are in Europe.

NYE details

A photo posted by isabelledaza (@isabelledaza) on

Solenn Heussaff celebrated with friends.

Happy 2017!!! @electric_sekki for my festive dress

A video posted by Solenn Heussaff (@solennheussaff) on

John Prats and wife Isabel Oli are in Hong Kong with daughter Feather.

It’s time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings. Happy New Year#WeAreTheDynamites

A photo posted by John Paulo Q. Prats (@iamjohnprats) on

Kean Cirpriano and wife Chynna Ortaleza posted a photo with daughter Stellar.

Happy New Year from our little happy galaxy! #TheCips @niceprintphoto @theconceptroomstudio

A photo posted by Chynna Ortaleza Cipriano (@chynsortaleza) on

KC Concepcion and Aly Borromeo welcomed 2017 in Japan.

Goodbye & Thank You, 2016!!! (Gusto ko pang tumangkad! Hahaha)

A video posted by KC Concepcion. Wildflower. (@itskcconcepcion) on

2016's been one helluva ride! Happy New Year everyone!

A photo posted by Aly Borromeo (@alybor11) on

Richard Gutierrez, girlfriend Sarah Labhati and son Zion celebrated in Boracay.

Happy new year to everyone!!! 2017 here we come!!!

A photo posted by Richard Gutierrez (@richardgutz) on

Ruffa Gutierrez meanwhile went to Palawan.

Kim Chiu greeted 2017 with fireworks.

2017 HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! thanks @twinklechiu ang nag iisang medyo matinong pic!!

A photo posted by Kimberly Sue Yap Chiu (@chinitaprincess) on

Liza Soberano also welcomed 2017 with some sparklers.

