IN PHOTOS: Philippine stars welcome 2017
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – We bid goodbye to 2016 and welcomed 2017. Our favorite stars also celebrated the new year with their family and friends in the Philippines and outside of the country.
Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach is currently vacationing in Hawaii with rumored boyfriend Marlon Stockinger.
Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia welcomed 2017 in Spain with Coleen's family.
Anne Curtis is still in Australia with fiance Erwan Heussaff and family.
Kris Aquino spent New Year's Eve at the hospital as son Bimby had to be admitted because of a high fever. Son Josh was also with them.
Encantadia stars Gabbi Garcia and Ruru Madrid joined other celebrities at the annual GMA countdown.
Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina celebrated at the New World Hotel.
Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera are in Indonesia with daughter Zia.
Heart Evangelista and husband Senator Chiz Escudero got together with Heart's family.
Isabelle Daza and husband Adrien Semblat are in Europe.
Solenn Heussaff celebrated with friends.
John Prats and wife Isabel Oli are in Hong Kong with daughter Feather.
Kean Cirpriano and wife Chynna Ortaleza posted a photo with daughter Stellar.
KC Concepcion and Aly Borromeo welcomed 2017 in Japan.
Richard Gutierrez, girlfriend Sarah Labhati and son Zion celebrated in Boracay.
Ruffa Gutierrez meanwhile went to Palawan.
Kim Chiu greeted 2017 with fireworks.
Liza Soberano also welcomed 2017 with some sparklers.
– Rappler.com