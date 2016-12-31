WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth hear young cancer patient sing
MANILA, Philippines – Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth dropped by Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego to spend time with kids battling serious conditions.
During the visit, Miley and Liam met an 8-year-old girl named Julia Davidson, who is fighting neuroblastoma, a childhood type of cancer. In the video posted by Todd Davidson on Thursday, December 29, in the US, Julia sang "Rainbow Connection" to the couple. Miley later became emotional, as she wiped her tears.
"My favorite song," Miley said as Julia sang.
"You made me cry because it was so beautiful! Do you know how important it is to make people cry when you sing? That's really important."
"If I was in my Voice chair right now, I would have turned around for you for sure," Miley added, referring to her stint as coach for The Voice.
Liam meanwhile said, "That's a real good gift that you got. It's amazing."
On Instagram, Miley thanked the kids for having her and Liam. The visit is part of Miley's Happy Hippie Foundation, which she established.
"Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere! [Liam Hemsworth] is OFFICIALLY a #happyhippie."
Here are photos and videos of the couple's interaction with the children.
– Rappler.com