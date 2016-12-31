WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth hear young cancer patient sing

Eight year-old Julia Davidson performs 'Rainbow Connection' for Miley and Liam, who went to the Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego

MANILA, Philippines – Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth dropped by Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego to spend time with kids battling serious conditions.

During the visit, Miley and Liam met an 8-year-old girl named Julia Davidson, who is fighting neuroblastoma, a childhood type of cancer. In the video posted by Todd Davidson on Thursday, December 29, in the US, Julia sang "Rainbow Connection" to the couple. Miley later became emotional, as she wiped her tears.

"My favorite song," Miley said as Julia sang.

"You made me cry because it was so beautiful! Do you know how important it is to make people cry when you sing? That's really important."



"If I was in my Voice chair right now, I would have turned around for you for sure," Miley added, referring to her stint as coach for The Voice.

Liam meanwhile said, "That's a real good gift that you got. It's amazing."

On Instagram, Miley thanked the kids for having her and Liam. The visit is part of Miley's Happy Hippie Foundation, which she established.

"Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere! [Liam Hemsworth] is OFFICIALLY a #happyhippie."

Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere! @liamhemsworth is OFFICIALLY a #happyhippie !!!! @happyhippiefdn A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:34pm PST

Here are photos and videos of the couple's interaction with the children.

Queen Warrior!!!! Yes you are!!!!! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:46pm PST

Thank you @radychildrens for your incredible dedication to bettering the lives and health of the beautiful youngins @liamhemsworth and I got to visit today! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:05pm PST

thank you @radychildrens for an amazing day! sending love to everyone in treatment and appreciation to the 900 physicians, 1,200 nurses and 500 volunteers who give care #happyhippie A photo posted by Happy Hippie Foundation (@happyhippiefdn) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:08pm PST

– Rappler.com