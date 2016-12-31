WATCH: Deleted Carrie Fisher scene in 'The Force Awakens'

A writer of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' posts a clip of Carrie Fisher's character Leia Organa that didn't make it to the 2015 film

MANILA, Philippines – Following the death of actress Carrie Fisher, one of the writers of Star Wars: The Force Awakens shared a scene of Carrie as Leia Organa that never made it to the 2015 film.

In the clip posted by writer Daniel McFadin, Leia talks to a Resistance soldier and orders her to contact the Senate to continue fighting the First Order.

When the soldier expresses her worry, Carrie says, "Not all the senators think I'm insane. Or maybe they do. I don't care."

(Watch the deleted scene below)

Carrie, known for playing Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars movie franchise, suffered a heart attack on December 23, as she was about to land in Los Angeles. (READ: Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher 'out of emergency' after heart attack)

A day after her death, her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds died after suffering a stroke. – Rappler.com