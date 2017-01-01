WATCH: Mariah Carey's awkward New Year's Eve performance

Mariah's performance during the 'Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve 2017' goes wrong with a number of errors

MANILA, Philippines – Mariah Carey welcomed 2017 in New York in the most uncomfortable manner.

The singer was performing "Aude Lang Syne" during the Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve 2017 and started to have problems afterward.

One of her classic hits "Emotions" started to play and according to netizens who were watching the show, it seemed she was not prepared for it at all. At some point of the performance, she just kept walking around the stage because she claimed she could not hear the song.

"Put these monitors on please," Mariah said at one point.

Mariah also sang "We Belong Together" but walked off the stage before the song finished.

After her performance, Mariah took to Twitter and said: "S**t happens .Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

Some personalities took to social media to express their thoughts on the situation.

Josh Gad meanwhile posted : "#MariahCarey doing a Second City improv workshop on live TV is giving me life right now."

Josh Cravey from the band PalmTreesandPowerLines tweeted: "The cringe I felt during Mariah Carey's performance was the height of my 2016."

Comedian George Wallace tweeted: "Mariah Carey just puttin' a perfect bow on 2016. That s**t was performance art and whatnot."





Writer Gloria Fallon tweeted: "With 15 minutes left to 2016, you thought you'd seen the worst, then Mariah Carey happened #abcnye"

