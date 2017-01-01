IN PHOTOS: Hollywood stars welcome 2017

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Seacrest, Kourtney Kardashian and more celebrate the coming of 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood celebrities said goodbye to 2016 and welcomed 2017 with their respective families, while some performed live on television.

Justin Bieber kicked off 2017 as he performed in Miami.

Video of Justin doing the New Year 2017 countdown and talking to the audience at Fontainebleau in Miami, FL. pic.twitter.com/CfnFRGUzsA — Bieber-news.com (@yourbiebernews) January 1, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian posted on Instagram: "HAPPY NEW YEAR. wishing more love and laughter to everyone."

HAPPY NEW YEARwishing more love and laughter to everyone. A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:47pm PST

Happy new year my loves!!!!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 1, 2017

Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram: "Happy New Year to all of you with many thanks for your love and support...I wish for you health, peace and joy....and lots and lots of love."

Happy New Year to all of you with many thanks for your love and support...I wish for you health, peace and joy....and lots and lots of love A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:13pm PST

Mariah Carey performed some of her hits during the Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve 2017 in New York, and it was the talk of social media. (WATCH: Mariah Carey's awkward New Year's Eve performance)

Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Walhberg also greeted 2017 in New York.

Ryan Seacrest greeted 2017 in New York, hosting the Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky wore gold colored outfits to welcome 2017.

New Year is coming!!/ ya llega Fin de Año! @chrishemsworth A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:08pm PST

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen celebrated at St Barts.

2016 is almost over A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:46pm PST

Gwen Stefani posted a photo of her and son Apollo greeting the new year.

Happy New Years!!! Gx A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:55pm PST

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated new year in Tokyo.

Teve Kabloom na virada do ano em Tóquio sim! pic.twitter.com/gJeBkVD9Qg — Portal Katy Perry (@PortalKatyPerry) January 1, 2017

Miley Cyrus celebrated 2017 with her mom and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.

Happy new yearzzzzz from me and my mama!!!! @tishcyrus A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:04pm PST

Sorry. My dude is HOT. A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:01pm PST

Before closing 2016, Captain America star Chris Evans wrote: "Happy New Years Eve!! I know 2016 was full of ups and downs, but remember that underneath it all, love is our constant. It's what unites us."

Happy New Years Eve!! I know 2016 was full of ups and downs, but remember that underneath it all, love is our constant. It's what unites us. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 31, 2016

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated with their family.

Happy new year everyone x A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:43pm PST

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo posted a photo as they welcomed 2017.

Happy new year mama. A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:29pm PST

Nicole Kidman joined husband Keith Urban during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee covered by CNN. Keith dedicated his performance to the musicians who died in 2016.

Gloria Estefan, husband Emilio and their daughter also celebrated in New York.

Almost time!!!! #TimesSquare #RockinEve #HappyNewYear #Hello2017 @nyre A photo posted by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:36pm PST

Fergie also performed and greeted 2017 in New York.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!! A video posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:03pm PST

New Year, new you. Life Goes on. Give it up for @fergie! #RockinEve A photo posted by New Year's Rockin Eve 2017 (@officialnyre) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:41pm PST

Lionel Ritchie also performed in New York

Wish we could keep this @lionelrichie performance going #AllNightLong! #RockinEve A photo posted by New Year's Rockin Eve 2017 (@officialnyre) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:20pm PST

Lucy Hale celebrated 2017 in New Orleans.

2017 I am ready for YEW. A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:09pm PST

– Rappler.com