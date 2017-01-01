IN PHOTOS: Hollywood stars welcome 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood celebrities said goodbye to 2016 and welcomed 2017 with their respective families, while some performed live on television.
Justin Bieber kicked off 2017 as he performed in Miami.
Video of Justin doing the New Year 2017 countdown and talking to the audience at Fontainebleau in Miami, FL. pic.twitter.com/CfnFRGUzsA— Bieber-news.com (@yourbiebernews) January 1, 2017
Kourtney Kardashian posted on Instagram: "HAPPY NEW YEAR. wishing more love and laughter to everyone."
[/source} Khloe Kardashian wrote on Twitter: "Happy new year my loves." {source}
Happy new year my loves!!!!!!— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 1, 2017
Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram: "Happy New Year to all of you with many thanks for your love and support...I wish for you health, peace and joy....and lots and lots of love."
Mariah Carey performed some of her hits during the Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve 2017 in New York, and it was the talk of social media. (WATCH: Mariah Carey's awkward New Year's Eve performance)
Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Walhberg also greeted 2017 in New York.
We're live! #RockinEve from #TimesSquare! #HappyNewYear2017 #NYE pic.twitter.com/ujCNJNDptP— Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) January 1, 2017
Happy Birthday @joeymcintyre, and #HappyNewYear2017 from your two favorite EP's! #NYE #JoeyMacProject pic.twitter.com/74m8OD9epz— Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) January 1, 2017
Ryan Seacrest greeted 2017 in New York, hosting the Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve 2017.
here. we. go. #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/N7HUuJBFPj— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 1, 2017
so much gratitude to the team that makes #RockinEve happen. thank you all! #hello2017 @NYRE pic.twitter.com/v8qG9SY491— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 1, 2017
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky wore gold colored outfits to welcome 2017.
John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen celebrated at St Barts.
Gwen Stefani posted a photo of her and son Apollo greeting the new year.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated new year in Tokyo.
Teve Kabloom na virada do ano em Tóquio sim! pic.twitter.com/gJeBkVD9Qg— Portal Katy Perry (@PortalKatyPerry) January 1, 2017
Miley Cyrus celebrated 2017 with her mom and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.
Before closing 2016, Captain America star Chris Evans wrote: "Happy New Years Eve!! I know 2016 was full of ups and downs, but remember that underneath it all, love is our constant. It's what unites us."
Happy New Years Eve!! I know 2016 was full of ups and downs, but remember that underneath it all, love is our constant. It's what unites us.
Happy New Years Eve!! I know 2016 was full of ups and downs, but remember that underneath it all, love is our constant. It's what unites us.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 31, 2016
David and Victoria Beckham celebrated with their family.
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo posted a photo as they welcomed 2017.
Nicole Kidman joined husband Keith Urban during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee covered by CNN. Keith dedicated his performance to the musicians who died in 2016.
Gloria Estefan, husband Emilio and their daughter also celebrated in New York.
Fergie also performed and greeted 2017 in New York.
Lionel Ritchie also performed in New York
Lucy Hale celebrated 2017 in New Orleans.
That. Was. So. Much. Fun....even the rain. New Orleans- y'all are fun! @NYRE #rockineve— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) January 1, 2017
– Rappler.com