WATCH: New 'Fifty Shades Darker' trailer released

The trailer features Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's song 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'

MANILA, Philippines – A new TV spot for the movie Fifty Shades Darker was released online on Saturday, December 31.

The TV spot features new footage that were not part of the first trailers released. In one scene, Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) sees a woman from afar and asks Christian (Jamie Dornan), "Do you know that girl, Christian?"

The TV spot also features the song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" performed by Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik in the background. ( LISTEN: Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik collaborate on 'Fifty Shades Darker' song)

Fifty Shades Darker is scheduled to hit cinemas on Ferbruary 2017. – Rappler.com