IN PHOTOS: Paulina Sotto, Jed Llanes get married in Batangas

Paulina, Vic Sotto's youngest daughter, marries Jed on New Year's Day

MANILA, Philippines – Paulina Sotto, the youngest daughter of Vic Sotto and Angela Luz, married Jed Llanes on New Year's Day, January 1, at the Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club.

Among those who attended the wedding were Paulina's older half-sister Danica Sotto-Pingris, cousin Lala Sotto, and Gian Sotto.

#whenlifegivesyouLLANES with my girls ... #family @danicapingris @crepelena @marasotto A photo posted by Lala Sotto-Antonio (@dior.snow) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:57am PST

Road trip with this guy @gstonechef on the first day of the year!... #JedAndPaulinasWedding #whenlifegivesyoullanes A photo posted by Joy W. Sotto (@joywsotto) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:37am PST

Vic was with wife Pauleen Luna.

#whenlifegivesyoullanes A photo posted by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:35am PST

A day before the wedding, Jed posted a message about starting a new life with Paulina.

"2016 has been great but 2017 will start with the most magical and amazing day of my life. Tomorrow I will be marrying the love of my life. It will not only be a New Year for us but the start of a new life as one. Thank you to everyone who has helped us and touched our lives in one way or another. Happy New Year to all!"

2016 has been great but 2017 will start with the most magical and amazing day of my life. Tomorrow I will be marrying the love of my life. It will not only be a New Year for us but the start of a new life as one. Thank you to everyone who has helped us and touched our lives in one way or another. Happy New Year to all! A photo posted by Jed Salgado Llanes (@jedllanes10) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:52am PST

Paulina's mom Angela also shared photos before the wedding.

I am the Mother Of The Bride today #WhenLifeGivesYouLlanes A photo posted by Angela Luz (@angeleyes7889) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:25pm PST

Mother of the Bride #WhenLifeGivesYouLlanes A photo posted by Angela Luz (@angeleyes7889) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:30pm PST

Vic also sang during the program. Paulina was seen wiping her tears.

#WhenLifeGivesYouLlanes (@pauleenlunasotto ) A video posted by Bossing Vic Sotto (@bossingvicsotto) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:47am PST

Here are photos from the wedding.

Starting 2017 with LVE #WhenLifeGivesYouLlanes #VeluzBride @paulinavls ties the knot with @jedllanes10 #makeupbymickeysee @mickeysee #hairbyjaywee A photo posted by Jay Wee (@jayweehair) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:13am PST

Congratulations Paulina and Jed!! What a super fun night!!!!! #whenlifegivesyoullanes A photo posted by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:34am PST

can't wait to be an eternal third wheel for this happy couple #WhenLifeGivesYouLlanes A photo posted by Ari (@arigoggles) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Paulina and Jed got engaged on February 25, 2016. She is the granddaughter of National Artist Arturo Luz and also does abstract art. – Rappler.com