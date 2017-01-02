Entertainment News

IN PHOTOS: Paulina Sotto, Jed Llanes get married in Batangas

Paulina, Vic Sotto's youngest daughter, marries Jed on New Year's Day

Published 11:04 AM, January 02, 2017
Updated 11:04 AM, January 02, 2017

PAULINA AND JED. Paulina Sotto, the youngest daughter of Vic Sotto and former actress Angela Luz marries Jed Llanes during New Year's day. Photo shows the couple with Paulina's dad Vic, stepmom Pauleen Luna, brother Vico and friend Ari. Screengrab from Instagram/@pauleenlunasotto

MANILA, Philippines – Paulina Sotto, the youngest daughter of Vic Sotto and Angela Luz, married Jed Llanes on New Year's Day, January 1, at the Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club.

Among those who attended the wedding were Paulina's older half-sister Danica Sotto-Pingris, cousin Lala Sotto, and Gian Sotto.

#whenlifegivesyouLLANES with my girls ... #family @danicapingris @crepelena @marasotto

A photo posted by Lala Sotto-Antonio (@dior.snow) on

Vic was with wife Pauleen Luna.

#whenlifegivesyoullanes

A photo posted by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on

A day before the wedding, Jed posted a message about starting a new life with Paulina.

"2016 has been great but 2017 will start with the most magical and amazing day of my life. Tomorrow I will be marrying the love of my life. It will not only be a New Year for us but the start of a new life as one. Thank you to everyone who has helped us and touched our lives in one way or another. Happy New Year to all!"

Paulina's mom Angela also shared photos before the wedding.

I am the Mother Of The Bride today #WhenLifeGivesYouLlanes

A photo posted by Angela Luz (@angeleyes7889) on

Mother of the Bride #WhenLifeGivesYouLlanes

A photo posted by Angela Luz (@angeleyes7889) on

Vic also sang during the program. Paulina was seen wiping her tears.

#WhenLifeGivesYouLlanes (@pauleenlunasotto )

A video posted by Bossing Vic Sotto (@bossingvicsotto) on

Here are photos from the wedding.

Congratulations Paulina and Jed!! What a super fun night!!!!! #whenlifegivesyoullanes

A photo posted by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on

can't wait to be an eternal third wheel for this happy couple #WhenLifeGivesYouLlanes

A photo posted by Ari (@arigoggles) on

Paulina and Jed got engaged on February 25, 2016. She is the granddaughter of National Artist Arturo Luz and also does abstract art. – Rappler.com