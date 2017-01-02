IN PHOTOS: Paulina Sotto, Jed Llanes get married in Batangas
MANILA, Philippines – Paulina Sotto, the youngest daughter of Vic Sotto and Angela Luz, married Jed Llanes on New Year's Day, January 1, at the Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club.
Among those who attended the wedding were Paulina's older half-sister Danica Sotto-Pingris, cousin Lala Sotto, and Gian Sotto.
Vic was with wife Pauleen Luna.
A day before the wedding, Jed posted a message about starting a new life with Paulina.
"2016 has been great but 2017 will start with the most magical and amazing day of my life. Tomorrow I will be marrying the love of my life. It will not only be a New Year for us but the start of a new life as one. Thank you to everyone who has helped us and touched our lives in one way or another. Happy New Year to all!"
Paulina's mom Angela also shared photos before the wedding.
Vic also sang during the program. Paulina was seen wiping her tears.
Here are photos from the wedding.
Paulina and Jed got engaged on February 25, 2016. She is the granddaughter of National Artist Arturo Luz and also does abstract art. – Rappler.com