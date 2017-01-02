WATCH: Melanie C, Victoria Beckham perform '2 Become 1' on New Year's Eve

Mel C and Victoria reunite during a New Year's Eve party in the Maldives

MANILA, Philippines – Two Spice Girls took to the stage to give a special performance at the New Year’s Eve party of Victoria and David Beckham in the Maldives.

In front of a cheering crowd, Victoria and Mel C belted out "2 Become 1," one of the hist songs of the Spice Girls in 1996.

Watch the video below posted by designer Mikey Pop:

Why am I not spending New Year's Eve in the Maldives where Melanie C and Victoria Beckham are singing together A video posted by Mikey Pop (@djmikeypop) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:33pm PST

After the performance, Mel C posted a photo of her and Victoria with a line from the popular song:

"Candle light and soul forever...A wonderful start to 2017," she wrote.

Candle light and soul forever A wonderful start to 2017 xxx A photo posted by Melanie C (@melaniecmusic) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:36pm PST

Mel C also posted another photo of her solo performance.

Happy New Year y'all! 2017 let's 'ave it! #loveanewyearsgig A photo posted by Melanie C (@melaniecmusic) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:54pm PST

Back in November, a song called "Song For Her," featuring Emma Bunton, Geri Haliwell, and Melanie Brown leaked online, leading to speculations of a possible reunion. But in an interview last December, Mel C revealed that she's not joining the reunion.

"I'd been working on a solo album but the Spice Girls' 20th anniversary was looming and we'd talked about doing something to celebrate.

"Choosing between the two was a really hard decision to make.

"Financially, I'd have done really well out of a reunion, but more importantly, I didn't want to let the girls or our fanbase down," she said.

In 2014, Mel C and Emma Bunton got together to sing "2 Become 1" during Mel C's birthday.

All members of the Spice Girls reunited back in 2012 to perform during the closing of the London Olympics. – Rappler.com