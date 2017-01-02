LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, Marlon Stockinger celebrate New Year in Hawaii
MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach welcomed 2017 in Hawaii with rumored boyfriend Marlon Stockinger. (IN PHOTOS: Philippine stars welcome 2017)
On Instagram, Pia posted a photo of her and Marlon posing at the beach with the caption "My kind of NYE [Marlon Stockinger]."
In another post, Pia wrote: "'Happy New Year from Hawaii!! 2017 will be just as good!"
Pia also greeted her followers through the Miss Universe Instagram page.
Meanwhile, Marlon posted a photo of Pia by the beach with the caption: "Beachbumin on the last day of the year."
In an interview last October during the Star Magic Ball, Marlon, a Filipino-Swiss race car driver, confirmed that he and Pia have been seeing each other. The two have also been spotted in Singapore in December.
Before Marlon, Pia was linked to Mikhail Varshavski, populalry known as "Doctor Mike, the "Sexiest Doctor Alive." – Rappler.com