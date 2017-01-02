LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, Marlon Stockinger celebrate New Year in Hawaii

'Happy New Year from Hawaii!! 2017 will be just as good,' Pia says

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach welcomed 2017 in Hawaii with rumored boyfriend Marlon Stockinger. (IN PHOTOS: Philippine stars welcome 2017)

On Instagram, Pia posted a photo of her and Marlon posing at the beach with the caption "My kind of NYE [Marlon Stockinger]."

My kind of NYE @marlonstockinger #hawaii A photo posted by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:23pm PST

In another post, Pia wrote: "'Happy New Year from Hawaii!! 2017 will be just as good!"

Happy New Year from Hawaii!! 2017 will be just as good! A photo posted by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:27am PST

Pia also greeted her followers through the Miss Universe Instagram page.

Starting the New Year off under the Sun! Happy New Year everyone!! What a year 2016 has been. A video posted by Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@missuniverse) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:36pm PST

Meanwhile, Marlon posted a photo of Pia by the beach with the caption: "Beachbumin on the last day of the year."

Beachbumin on the last day of the year A photo posted by Marlon Stockinger (@marlonstockinger) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:23pm PST

In an interview last October during the Star Magic Ball, Marlon, a Filipino-Swiss race car driver, confirmed that he and Pia have been seeing each other. The two have also been spotted in Singapore in December.

Dinner date A photo posted by Marlon Stockinger (@marlonstockinger) on Nov 28, 2016 at 4:12am PST

Before Marlon, Pia was linked to Mikhail Varshavski, populalry known as "Doctor Mike, the "Sexiest Doctor Alive." – Rappler.com