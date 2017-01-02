MMFF films get extension in select SM cinemas
MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Film Festival Committee (ExeCom) announced that all 8 films will have an extended showing in 10 SM cinemas in selected cities until January 7.
In a statement posted posted by one of its members, Noel Ferrer, the ExeCom also said that they are talking to other cinemas to extend the showing of the films. The festival will close on Tuesday, January 3.
Here's the full statement of the MMFF ExeCom.
"THE HARDWORKING MMFF EXECOM. Despite the overwhelming show of support by the general public, MMFF 2016 officially comes to a close tomorrow, January 3, 2017.
"We thank everyone who made this year's edition a groundbreaking success.
"And we hope that you will continue to make your voices heard so that these films will be enjoyed all over the Philippines beyond January 3rd.
"In line with this, the people behind MMFF 2016 are pursuing the following:
1) The continued screening of all 8 titles in 10 SM Cinemas in selected cities from January 4-7;
2) Negotiating with the other cinema chains for a similar extension (still waiting for the cooperation of Ayala and Robinsons cinemas); 3) And laying the groundwork for an extensive MMFF School Caravan."
During the Gabi ng Parangal last December 29, the committee appealed to cinemas to extend the showing of the films due to the positive feedback it has gotten. Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting chairman Tim Orbos also pointed out the call for change by the people. (READ: MMFF executive committee appeals to theater owners for extension)
Film Development Council of the Philippines chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra also appealed to theater owners to extend the showing of the films, saying they will do their best to address various concerns.
Meanwhile, the MMFF also released a statement regarding a scene from the movie Oro, where a dog was killed in the movie that was pointed out by viewers.
In the statement posted on Ferrer's Instagram account, the committee said that they had a talk with the producers of Oro and members of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), with the people behind the movie agreeing to issue a disclaimer regarding the scene. PAWS however said that they want the movie to be pulled out and will file a complaint, which is out of the jurisdiction of the MMFF.
"Nang mag-usap ang mga abogado ng dalawang partido ay nagkusa na ang produksyon ng ORO na 1) maglalabas ng disclamer ang produksyon ng ORO tungkol sa graphic content nito kasabay ng commitment nila sa pakikipaglaban para sa human rights and animal welfare; 2) magkakaroon ng bagong bersyon ang pelikula na aalisin ang objectional scene; at 3) ang patuloy na education campaign para sa advocacy ng pelikula at ng PAWS.
(When the lawyers of the parties talked, the production of Oro has agreed to 1) Oro will come out with a disclaimer regarding the graphic content and at the same time a committment to continue the fight for human rights and animal welfare; 2) to have a new version of the film where the said scene will be removed and 3) continue the education campaign for the movie and PAWS)
"Sa kabila nito, naging mariin pa rin ang paghingi ng PAWS sa pagpu-pull out ng pelikula. At itutuloy pa rin nila ang pagfi-file ng kasong kriminal na lagpas na sa jurisdiction ng MMFF," Ferrer said.
(But despite this, PAWS insisted for the movie to be pulled out. They will also file criminal charges which is out of the jurisdiction of the MMFF.)
Ferrer also said that actress Irma Adlawan even came with the Best Actress trophy she won and was willing to return it, which the committee said was unnecessary.
WALANG BAWIAN NG TROPHY. Dala -dala ng MMFF Best Actress na si Irma Adlawan ang kanyang trophy sa inquiry-meeting sa MMFF at PAWS kanina at handa na niyang isauli ang kanyang tropeyo sakaling hingin ito ng MMFF EXECOM. Ngunit hindi naman humantong sa ganu'n ang pag-uusap dahil naniniwala ang MMFF Execom na wala namang kinalaman ang award ni Irma sa acting sa pinagtatalunang diumano'y cruelty to animals na ipinakita sa pelikulang "ORO." Alam din ng Philippine Animal Welfare Society na wala sa jurisdiction ng MMFF Execom ang desisyong legal kaya ang hiningi nila ay ang pag-pull out ng pelikula sa huling araw ng festival. Ngunit nang mag-usap ang mga abogado ng dalawang partido ay nagkusa na ang produksyon ng ORO na 1) maglalabas ng disclamer ang produksyon ng ORO tungkol sa graphic content nito kasabay ng commitment nila sa pakikipaglaban para sa himan rights and animal welfare; 2) magkakaroon ng bagong bersyon ang pelikula na aalisin ang objectional scene; at 3) ang patuloy na education campaign para sa advocacy ng pelikula at ng PAWS. Sa kabila nito, naging mariin pa rin ang paghingi ng PAWS sa pagpu-pull out ng pelikula. At itutuloy pa rin nila ang pagfi-file ng kasong kriminal na lagpas na sa jurisdiction ng MMFF.
The production of Oro has yet to issue a formal statement on the controversial scene. – Rappler.com
