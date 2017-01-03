PH stars, film industry members support MMFF 2016

John Arcilla, Bela Padilla, Robin Padilla, and more congratulate the stars and organizers of the festival and appeal to viewers to support Philippine cinema

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is in full swing and many film industry members are supporting the festival and inviting their fans to support it too.

Heneral Luna and Encantadia star John Arcilla posted on Instagram a review of Avid Liongoren's Saving Sally, describing it as a masterpiece, and praising its stars, writers, and director. He asked audiences, particularly the youth, to support the film.

"NAKAKAHINAYANG kung hindi ninyo papanoorin ang Saving Sally. It is a 'masterpiece' in its own right. PANOORIN NYO mga kabataan. Pang pamilya, pang barkada, pang mag boyfriend/girlfriend. Millennials mag e-enjoy kayo, KIKILIGIN at MATUTUTO sa pelikula. Isang simple pero hindi simpleng boy meets girl na pelikula.

(It would be a waste if you don't watch Saving Sally. It is a 'master piece' in its own right. Young people, you should watch it. The movie is for family, for friends, and even for couples. Millennials, you'll definitely enjoy it. You'll feel giddy and learn so much from the movie. It's a simple but not so simple boy meets girl film.)

Robin Padilla said on Instagram: "Ako'y bumabati ng pagkilala at sa tagumpay ng mga nanalo sa ginanap ng Gabi ng Parangal at ako'y nagpupugay at gumagalang sa mga bumubuo ng Metro Manila Film Festival at sa lahat ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno na nagpalakas sa hakbang na ito tungo sa pagbangon ng ating sining. It was an excellent start comrades. Congratulations!"

(I congratulate the winners of the Gabi ng Parangal and I salute and give respect to those who are behind the Metro Manila Film Festival and to all the agencies of the government who made this step towards uplifting our culture and arts stronger.)

Change begins with us and it will not be easy ... Support the MMFF revolution and bring back the pride that was..Akoy bumabati ng pagkilala at sa tagumpay ng mga nanalo sa ginanap ng Gabi ng Parangal at akoy nagpupugay at gumagalang sa mga bumubuo ng Metro Manila Film Festival at sa lahat ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno na nagpalakas sa hakbang na ito tungo sa pagbangon ng ating sining. It was an excellent start comrades CONGRATULATIONS!! A video posted by robin padilla (@robinhoodpadilla) on Dec 29, 2016 at 9:21am PST

Bela Padilla tweeted on January 1 that she was able to watch the Best Picture awardee Sunday Beauty Queen, and congratulated director Baby Ruth Villarama.

"First movie I watched this year – Sunday Beauty Queen. Beautifu!!! Loved every second!" she said. "Ma'am Baby Ruth, your mom must be very proud."

First movie I watched this year- Sunday Beauty Queen. Beautifu!!! loved every second! ma'am Baby Ruth, your mom must be very proud — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) January 1, 2017

John Lapus posted his reviews on the films Vince & Kath & James, Sunday Beauty Queen, Oro, Die Beautiful, and Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2.

Director Randolph Longjas, who directed the MMFF 2015 movie Buy Now, Die Later praised the ensemble cast of the movie Oro.

What a revelation, Oro! Tumaas balahibo ko sa pelikulang to. galing ng ensemble! #mmff2016 — Randolph Longjas (@randolphlongjas) December 25, 2016

Director Joey Reyes posted reviews of the movie Saving Sally and Die Beautiful on his blog. He also tweeted his thoughts on Vince & Kath & James.

Joshua Garcia is not the next John Lloyd. He is the original Joshua Garcia & he is the charm of VINCE & KATH & JAMES. Hats off to Direk Ted! — Joey Javier Reyes (@DirekJoey) January 1, 2017

Till I Met You director Antoinette Jadaone watched Die Beautiful during the holidays.

Rio 2016 silver medalist Hildyn Diaz posted a photo of her family about to watch Saving Sally.

The movies in the MMFF 2016 will be shown at selected cinemas until January 7. The festival was originally supposed to run until January 3, but was extended after the festival committee members asked cinemas to show the movies for longer. – Rappler.com