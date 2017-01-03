PH stars, film industry members support MMFF 2016
MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is in full swing and many film industry members are supporting the festival and inviting their fans to support it too.
Heneral Luna and Encantadia star John Arcilla posted on Instagram a review of Avid Liongoren's Saving Sally, describing it as a masterpiece, and praising its stars, writers, and director. He asked audiences, particularly the youth, to support the film.
"NAKAKAHINAYANG kung hindi ninyo papanoorin ang Saving Sally. It is a 'masterpiece' in its own right. PANOORIN NYO mga kabataan. Pang pamilya, pang barkada, pang mag boyfriend/girlfriend. Millennials mag e-enjoy kayo, KIKILIGIN at MATUTUTO sa pelikula. Isang simple pero hindi simpleng boy meets girl na pelikula.
(It would be a waste if you don't watch Saving Sally. It is a 'master piece' in its own right. Young people, you should watch it. The movie is for family, for friends, and even for couples. Millennials, you'll definitely enjoy it. You'll feel giddy and learn so much from the movie. It's a simple but not so simple boy meets girl film.)
Robin Padilla said on Instagram: "Ako'y bumabati ng pagkilala at sa tagumpay ng mga nanalo sa ginanap ng Gabi ng Parangal at ako'y nagpupugay at gumagalang sa mga bumubuo ng Metro Manila Film Festival at sa lahat ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno na nagpalakas sa hakbang na ito tungo sa pagbangon ng ating sining. It was an excellent start comrades. Congratulations!"
(I congratulate the winners of the Gabi ng Parangal and I salute and give respect to those who are behind the Metro Manila Film Festival and to all the agencies of the government who made this step towards uplifting our culture and arts stronger.)
Bela Padilla tweeted on January 1 that she was able to watch the Best Picture awardee Sunday Beauty Queen, and congratulated director Baby Ruth Villarama.
"First movie I watched this year – Sunday Beauty Queen. Beautifu!!! Loved every second!" she said. "Ma'am Baby Ruth, your mom must be very proud."
John Lapus posted his reviews on the films Vince & Kath & James, Sunday Beauty Queen, Oro, Die Beautiful, and Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2.
Grabeeeeeeeee... kilig na kilig ako sa #VinceKathJames tilian ang mga tao sa sinehan at palakpakan sa ending. My baby @juliabarretto is a STAR! Napaka husay nga ni @garciajoshuae paJohnloyd na sa husay. Napaka linis ng movie. Bravo direk @theodoreboborol & #StarCinema Pinaganda nyo ang New Year ko! #MightAsWell #SweetNewYear2017 #ExtendMMFF2017 #SavingSallyNaLang
Director Randolph Longjas, who directed the MMFF 2015 movie Buy Now, Die Later praised the ensemble cast of the movie Oro.
What a revelation, Oro! Tumaas balahibo ko sa pelikulang to. galing ng ensemble! #mmff2016— Randolph Longjas (@randolphlongjas) December 25, 2016
Director Joey Reyes posted reviews of the movie Saving Sally and Die Beautiful on his blog. He also tweeted his thoughts on Vince & Kath & James.
Joshua Garcia is not the next John Lloyd. He is the original Joshua Garcia & he is the charm of VINCE & KATH & JAMES. Hats off to Direk Ted!— Joey Javier Reyes (@DirekJoey) January 1, 2017
Till I Met You director Antoinette Jadaone watched Die Beautiful during the holidays.
Last #MMFF2016 movie for the year!!! #DieBeautiful @junrobleslana @bennotbenj pic.twitter.com/Y3r2hGGOeV— Tonette, Tonette (@tonetjadaone) December 31, 2016
Rio 2016 silver medalist Hildyn Diaz posted a photo of her family about to watch Saving Sally.
Saving sally naman panoorin namin! Let's support #MMFF2016 #familybonding pic.twitter.com/0l4z0huLNM— Hidilyn DiaZ (@haidie20) January 3, 2017
The movies in the MMFF 2016 will be shown at selected cinemas until January 7. The festival was originally supposed to run until January 3, but was extended after the festival committee members asked cinemas to show the movies for longer. – Rappler.com