WATCH: 'Fifty Shades Darker' extended trailer features Taylor Swift, Zayn song

Plus, a closer look at the women in Christian Grey's past

MANILA, Philippines – If you didn't get enough of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the short Fifty Shades Darker TV spot from New Year's Eve, an extended trailer has been released!

Like the TV spot, the extended trailer features Taylor Swift and Zayn's Malik's song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." (LISTEN: Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik collaborate on 'Fifty Shades Darker' song)

The full two-minute trailer gives fans more scenes from the upcoming movie, including more of a woman from Christian's past.

Towards the end of the trailer, she points a gun at Anastasia, asking, "Tell me what you have that I don't?"

Fifty Shades Darker is scheduled to hit cinemas in the US on February 10. – Rappler.com