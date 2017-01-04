LOOK: Kim Kardashian breaks social media silence

Here are Kim's first posts on social media since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris

LOS ANGELES, USA – Following months of silence, reality television star Kim Kardashian reemerged on social media Tuesday, January 3, posting a photograph of herself with rapper husband Kanye West and their two children.

Kardashian, who has 49.3 million followers on Twitter and 89.6 million on Instagram, also posted a home video of her family that will likely put to rest rumors of a divorce.

She and West, 39, are shown lovingly embracing in the two-and-a-half-minute clip that also features intimate moments with their two children – North and Saint.

The family picture posted on Twitter and Instagram had a caption that simply read "family."

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who also changed her profile picture on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday, had not been heard from on social media since October, when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Her rap superstar husband, meanwhile, reportedly suffered a breakdown in November that landed him in hospital and forced the cancellation of his tour.

Celebrity website TMZ said the couple had returned to Los Angeles from Oklahoma on Tuesday after visiting his mother's grave site.