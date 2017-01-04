WATCH: Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens perform first duet

Ashley and Vanessa didn't have a duet in 'High School Musical,' but now the best friends sing Elle King's 'Ex's & Oh's' together

MANILA, Philippines – Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens didn't duet as Sharpay Evans and Gabriella Montez in High School Musical, but now they've come together to sing a duet for the first time.

On Tuesday, January 3, Ashley uploaded the 3rd episode of her web series on YouTube, "Music Sessions," and it featured her and her best friend Vanessa Hudgens singing Elle King's "Ex's and Oh's."

"We're really excited to do this because this is actually our first duet together," said Ashley before their performance. "We didn't have a song in High School Musical, just the two of us. And we always wanted one too."

Their acoustic version of "Ex's and Oh's" was arranged by Ashley's husband, Christopher French.

Vanessa posted about their cover on social media too, saying she had fun singing with Ashley.

Had so much fun singing Ex's & Oh's with my BFF @ashleytisdale Check out her YouTube channel for the video A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

According to the video's description, Ashley performs for "Music Sessions" in her backyard, and she's sometimes joined by her musician friends as they sing covers or renditions of their songs. – Rappler.com