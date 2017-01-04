MMFF 2016: 'Die Beautiful' leads Metro Manila box office

'Vince & Kath & James' leads the provincial box office according to the MMFF ExeCom

MANILA, Philippines – The movie Die Beautiful by Jun Robles Lana came in first in the official box office ranking of the 8 the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) movies, according to the festival's executive committee (ExeCom). (READ: Box office update: MMFF 2016 reveals day 1 top grossing films)

In second place was Erik Matti's Seklusyon while Theodore Boborol's Vince & Kath & James came in 3rd. Rounding out the top 4 was Avid Liongoren's Saving Sally starring Rhian Ramos and Enzo Marcos.

The following are the 8 films according to their box office ranking in Metro Manila:

Die Beautiful Seklusyon Vince & Kath & James Saving Sally Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2 Sunday Beauty Queen Oro Kabisera

On the other hand, Vince & Kath & James topped the box office in the provinces. Seklusyon came in second, Die Beautiful was 3rd and Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2 was 4th.

The following are the 8 films according to their box office ranking in the provinces:

Vince & Kath & James Seklusyon Die Beautiful Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2 Saving Sally Sunday Beauty Queen Oro Kabisera

Though the rankings were released, figures for both the Manila and provincial box office were not announced by the committee.

On his Instagram post of the rankings on Wednesday, January 4, MMFF Public Relations Head Noel Ferrer also said that the ExeCom did not expect to top the 2015 box office results because of the changes made to this year's MMFF. ([READ] MMFF 2016 revamped: 10 important changes to know)

"Alam naman nating nagkaroon nga ng pagbabago at kasama roon ang demokratisasyon ng kita ng MMFF. Ibig sabihin, sa halip na mapunta ang malaking percentage ng earnings sa iilang malalaking kumpanya lamang, kumikita din ngayon ang mas nakararaming maliliit na producers – (dahil maliliit lang naman ang budget kumpara sa dati ng karamihang produksyon) – sapat para makagawa ulit ng makabuluhang pelikula. Kung di dahil sa film fest malabong kumita ang mga maliliit na produksyon nang may masayang tubo/profit pa.

(We know there have been changes, and those include the democratization of the MMFF's earnings. This means that instead of the big percentage of earnings going to a few big companies, more small producers – (since the budget is small compared to many of the past productions) – are earning as well, enough to make a good quality film. If it weren't for the film fest, it would hard for the small producers to to earn and get profit too.)

Noel said that it was good that the festival chose good quality films this year, as opposed to films that were commercially viable. This is a result of changes made to the MMFF's criteria for choosing the 8 films that are accepted.

"It is not anymore indie versus mainstream – because we know that both can come up with quality films. In the end, there is no price that we can put on audience education and development," said Noel.

After saying that he liked seeing the reactions of people on social media, he also addressed one of the festival's issues – a dog had been killed while filming the movie Oro. Before the festival, one of the movie's representatives had initially lied to the committee and said the said dog was actually a goat and prosthetics. (READ: 'Oro' rep admits to lying about dog slaughter scene – Liza Diño)

"Kahit sa gitna ng isyu sa Oro, prinsipyo ang pinag-uusapan hindi iskandalo. Sa huli't huli, hindi mapapantayan ang mga palakpak pagkatapos ng magandang palabas at ang matinding kahilingan na panatilihin o ibalik sa sinehan ang mga magagandang pelikulang karapatdapat nating suportahan."

(Even in the midst of the issue with Oro, principles are being talked about, not scandals. In the end, nothing can equal the applause after each great filmant the wishes to keep screening or to bring back to theaters the great films that should be supported.)

Seven of the 8 films are currently being shown in selected cinemas, as the MMFF ExeCom announced on Tuesday, January 3 that some movie theaters agreed to extend the festival until January 7. Oro has been pulled out of theaters due to the issue of the slaughter of a dog while they filmed the movie. – Rappler.com