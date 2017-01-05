Karylle on ZsaZsa Padilla, starting a family, and new show 'Private Investigator'

Karylle talks about her mom's reunion with her former fiancé, starting a family with Yael Yuzon, and starring in a new Sinaporean TV series, 'Private Investigator'

MANILA, Philippines – Zsa Zsa Padilla is keeping quiet about her former fiancé Conrad Onglao, and so is her daughter Karylle.

Last October, ZsaZsa's manager Nene Atilano confirmed that the singer got back together with Conrad Onglao. The two called off their engagement in May 2016. (READ: Zsa Zsa Padilla after broken engagement: 'I'm healing')

At a January 3 press conference for her Singaporean show Private Investigator, curious reporters asked Karylle whether the couple the New Year together, but Karylle didn't give any details.

"I'm trying not to say so much because siguro (I guess), my mom wants to be the one to speak for herself," she said.

"But siguro what I can say is, I love my family, each and every member. Parang yung pinapanood ko (it's like what I'm watching) it's a modern family who is growing and it's a wonderful family."

When asked if her mom is very happy, Karylle said: "Well from her photos alone, you can always tell that she's super-duper blooming."

Zsa Zsa often posts photos of herself and her family on social media, but rarely of Conrad, though he can sometimes be seen on her Instagram Stories posts and she refers to him in some of her photos' captions.

During the New Year, Zsa Zsa reflected on the past year on Instagram and though she didn't specifically mention Conrad, she said, "I'm happy to be reunited with my love and we plan bigger things for us in 2017."

On 'Private Investigator,' starting a family

Karylle herself may be starting her own family soon, with her husband Sponge Cola frontman Yael Yuzon, whom she married in March 2014.

It can happen any time, she said: "I think hindi naman puwedeng i-plan (you don't plan it), but we’re ready. We are definitely ready," she said.

In the meantime, Karylle is busy with the show Private Investigator (P.I.), the 3rd Singaporean TV show she's been in – she previously starred in The Kitchen Musical and appeared in Point of Entry.

According to a press release for Private Investigator, she plays the role of Maia, a pole dancer and single parent who is a private investigator at a fake agency called "The Honest Agency."

Karylle may have danced before, having taken ballet in her early years, but she said that pole dancing was one of the challenges she had to go through for the role.

To learn how to do it, Karylle, an It's Showtime host, took lessons from the show's dancers.

PROUD PINOY MOMENT...KARYLLE as a lead actress in the new Asian tv series... A photo posted by Arnold Vegafria (@arnold_vegafria) on Aug 13, 2016 at 3:32am PDT

Joining Karylle are Carl Ng, Vanessa Vanderstraaten, Kathiravan Kandavelu, Joyce Ng, Najib Soiman, Shane Mardjuki, Terence Tay, and Kaidon Jinyan. The show will run for 13 episodes and can be watched via toggle.sg/pich5. The show will premiere in Singapore, January 9. – Rappler.com