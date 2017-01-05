Mocha Uson appointed MTRCB board member

(UPDATED) Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirms the appointment of the controversial pro-Duterte blogger

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Controversial blogger and entertainer Mocha Uson, known for her unflagging support for President Rodrigo Duterte, has been appointed a board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed Uson's appointment in a text message to Rappler on Thursday, January 5.

MTRCB Chairman Eugenio Villareal said her appointment papers are already with his agency.

"The MTRCB received recently a copy of Ms Uson's appointment letter signed by the President; but she has yet to assume office in the agency," he said.

Uson's term as MTRCB board member will expire on September 30, 2017, according to appointment papers read out by Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella.

Asked about her qualifications to be MTRCB board member, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar cited her influence as a "blogger" and experience as an artist.

"What makes her not qualified? Mocha is an artist; she's one of the biggest artists we have in the country. She's been in the show business world for more than a decade already. She's an educated person. She's one of the biggest bloggers we have in the Philippines; very influential," Andanar told reporters.

Uson shot to national fame during the 2016 presidential elections for leading the Mocha Girls, an all-female group of dancers who appeared during then candidate Duterte's sorties. Her blog, Mocha Uson Blog, also became known for its fierce support for Duterte even after the elections.

Before Duterte's campaign, Uson was known for giving sex tips online.

She has become controversial for referring to journalists as "presstitutes," or journalists paid by powerful people to write biased and inaccurate news.

Uson was previously thought to have been appointed Bureau of Customs (BOC) social media consultant, a report she and the BOC denied after netizens slammed the report. – Rappler.com