Directors' Guild to investigate 'Oro' dog slaughter scene

The DGPI says they will sanction 'Oro' director Alvin Yapan if their investigation finds it appropriate

MANILA, Philippines – The Directors' Guild of the Philippines, Inc (DGPI) said in a statement that they will investigate the allegations made by the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) regarding the dog slaughter scene in Oro.

The statement, posted on their official Facebook page, also said that if appropriate, they will sanction Oro director Alvin Yapan, who is a member of the DGPI.

Alvin Yapan was inducted into the DGPI in 2015, according to a report on Inquirer.net.

"As an institution and the foremost organization of film and TV directors, DGPI does not condone any illegal act, rights, violations, and animal cruelty committed during the filmmaking process," they said.

PAWS alleged that the Oro team violated Republic Act 8485 or The Animal Welfare Act of 1998 because of a scene in the movie where a dog was slaughtered. They are currently investigating the issue.

In a January 2 meeting with the MMFF Executive Committee (ExeCom), PAWS, and Oro's production team, it was revealed that a dog had indeed died while filming the movie, as opposed to an initial report that a goat and prosthetics were used for the scene.

Days after the meeting, producer Shandii Bacolod said in an interview that they are ready to face any complaints, should any be filed against them.

He also said that eating dogs is a common practice in the location where they shot the scene, which is why they didn't get a permit.

Oro is based on the story of the Gata 4 Massacre, wherein 4 miners were killed by an environmental group linked to the government. The movie was filmed in the barangay where the killings happened, in Camarines Sur. ([READ] MMFF 2016: Based on true events, 'Oro' brings tough issues to light)

Should the producers be found guilty, PAWS is asking for the movie to be stripped of its Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) awards and for it to be pulled out of theaters.

On January 3, the MMFF ExeCom withdrew the Fernando Poe, Jr. Memorial Award from Oro and the movie has been pulled out of theaters until a new version, in keeping with animal welfare, is submitted.

Aside from the FPJ Memorial Award, Irma Adlawan also won Best Actress for her performance in Oro, and the movie won Best Ensemble Cast in the MMFF Gabi ng Parangal.

The MMFF will run until January 7. – Rappler.com