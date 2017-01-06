IN PHOTOS: Piolo Pascual's surprise birthday party

'StarStudio' magazine throws a birthday party for Piolo, who turns 40 on January 12

MANILA, Philippines – Piolo Pascual was in for a surprise on Thursday, January 5, when ABS-CBN Publishing's StarStudio magazine threw him a party ahead of his 40th birthday.

Piolo, who turns a year older on January 12, was greeted by family, friends, and co-workers at Sugar Factory at The Fort.

Early this afternoon when Piolo entered for the suprise party. pic.twitter.com/lZ8Kg2DPWV — alexa villano (@alexavillano) January 5, 2017

The staff of StarStudio, led by StarStudio executive editor Ian Reyno and his former assistant Moi Bien, hosted the event. Piolo's siblings and mom were present, along with industry members like director Joyce Bernal and Star Music songwriter and producer Jonathan Manalo. ABS-CBN president Ernesto Lopez was also present to greet Piolo.

Also there were the people behind some of his endorsements, such as BDO, Belo Medical Group, and SunLife.

Aside from Piolo's siblings, his mom and Joyce also gave Piolo a message, teasing him about finally introducing them to a special someone. Even though Piolo already has a son, Iñigo, his mom joked that she wanted another grandchild.

Bb Joyce Bernal and his mom teasing him about the special someone. pic.twitter.com/QspD4SyrGn — alexa villano (@alexavillano) January 5, 2017

Students from St. Francis school also came to wish Piolo a happy birthday. Some of the students are the scholars of his foundation Hebreo Foundation.

Students of St. Francis school. pic.twitter.com/2eZT27E4kk — alexa villano (@alexavillano) January 5, 2017

Here are a few photos from the event.

All photos by Alexa Villano/Rappler

Piolo also thanked the guests at the party saying, "To be given this kind of surprise is more than anything I could ask for. I'm really blessed to celebrate this birthday, this milestone in my life, with all of you."

Watch the video below to hear his message!

Early this afternoon during Piolo's birthday surprise. A message where he's more composed. pic.twitter.com/WXdGTBvKyi — alexa villano (@alexavillano) January 5, 2017

Piolo has been managed by Star Magic since he got his start in the industry 20 years ago. He also has a production company, Spring Films, in which Joyce Bernal is also involved. – Rappler.com