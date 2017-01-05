WATCH: Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres kiss after Golden Globes-themed game

Comedians Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres lock lips – with a strange mouthpiece in between – after Jimmy practices a few lines for the Golden Globes

MANILA, Philippines – Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres have locked lips.

Jimmy, who is set to host the 2017 Golden Globes, visited Ellen's show a few days before the awards night to catch up and play a game.

The two played a Golden Globes edition of "Speak Out," where Jimmy had to put something in his mouth – a contraption Ellen joked she got got from her gynecologist – and try to say a few lines that may be overheard at the show.

After a few mangled lines from Jimmy – "I thought Tina [Fey] and Amy [Poehler] were hosting!" – he asks Ellen for a kiss.

She agrees, leans in, and the two share a smooch, with the strange contraption in between.

The Golden Globes is set to air on Sunday, January 8, in the US. – Rappler.com