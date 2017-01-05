Sunshine Dizon drops charges against husband, to file for annulment

Sunshine Dizon says she filed for desistance and will file for annulment for the sake of her children

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Sunshine Dizon has decided to drop the charges against her ex-husband Timothy Tan for the sake of her children.

In an interview on Thursday, January 5, Sunshine told reporters that she filed for desistance on that day.

"To cut it short, siguro ang masasabi ko (I guess what I can say) is ultimately I’m a mother," said an emotional Sunshine. "It’s a little sad that I won't be able to give my children exactly what they want.

"Masakit sa akin iyon bilang ina na hindi ko na kaya ibalik yung dati at buohin yung pamilya namin. Ang pinaka pwede ko nalang ibigay ay yung gawan ko ng paraan na hindi masira yung relasyon ng mga anak ko sa tatay nila. So that’s why we filed the desistance today."

(It hurts me, as a mother, that I cannot bring back the past and make our family whole again. The best thing I can do is to find a way to not ruin my children's relationship with their father.)

According to the interview, Sunshine is dropping two cases against Tim. One is for violating the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004 and the other is for concubinage.

As for the public apology Tim gave before Christmas last year, Sunshine said that she would like to believe that Tim did it because he realized that he made mistakes.

Sunshine has not filed for annulment yet, but said that she plans to do so: "I also want to make it clear that hindi pa tapos ang laban (the battle is not yet finished) because I think I owe it to myself already to be free of all of this. So I’m also filing for annulment."

She continued: "Marami pong bagay sa buhay na kailangan natin tanggapin na hanggang doon na lang talaga. Pero ang importante ngayon sa akin is ma-save ko iyong kaunti pwede pang i-save na maibibigay ko pa para sa mga anak ko," she said.

(We have to accept that there are many things in life that will end at a certain point. But what's important now is for me to save whatever small thing I can save to give to my children.)

As for her plans to file charges against Timothy's alleged mistress Clarisma Sison, Sunshine said that will focus on her cases with Tim for now.

Last June 2016, Tim confirmed that he and Sunshine separated. Reports surfaced that Sunshine was going through marital problems after posts on her previous Instagram account.

Sunshine accused Timothy of cheating her with another woman, saying she will not given him the annulment he wanted. Although she initially did not name the person, the woman was later identified as Clarisma Sison during a hearing. (READ: Sunshine Dizon, Timothy Tan face off in court over custody of children)

A day before Christmas Eve, Tim made a public apology to Sunshine and his kids for the pain he caused them.

Tim and Sunshine got married in 2010. – Rappler.com