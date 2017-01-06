Box office update: MMFF 2016 earns P373.3 million – Star Cinema

(UPDATED) Following Star Cinema's release of the box office gross, the MMFF ExeCom says that any figures not released by the committee are 'unofficial and erroneous'

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Vince & Kath & James is the overall top grosser for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2016, according to the movie's production company Star Cinema. (READ: MMFF 2016: 5 things to know about 'Vince and Kath and James')

In a January 5 post on Star Cinema's official Instagram account, Vince & Kath & James earned P105 million from December 25 to January 3.

The following are the ticket sales of the other movies in the festival, according to Star Cinema:

Die Beautiful – P98 million

Seklusyon – P82 million

Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2 – P45 million

Saving Sally – P27 million

Sunday Beauty Queen – P7.8 million

Kabisera – P4.3 million

Oro – P4.2 million

Maraming, maraming, maraming salamat, Kapamilya! #VinceAndKathAndJames is the overall top grosser at the #MMFF2016! #VKJ2ndBlockbusterWeek A photo posted by STAR Cinema (@starcinema) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:11am PST

Based on Star Cinema's post, this year's MMFF earned a total of P373.3 million by January 3.

In 2015, the festival earned P834 million by January 2 and eventually reached the P1 billion mark by January 6. (READ: Box office update: MMFF 2015 films hit P1 billion mark)

Unofficial and erroneous

However, a statement from the MMFF Executive Committee (ExeCom), sent to Rappler on Friday, January 6, said that any figures that are not released by the festival committee are "unofficial and erroneous."

"For [the filmmaking community and industry] to thrive and move forward, it must find among its ranks the mutual trust, respect, and appreciation necessary to stay vibrant and relevant, ever present in the hearts and minds of Filipinos everywhere," said the ExeCom.

"It therefore pains us to discover that someone has acted selfishly in promoting their own interests to the detriment of the other producers."

The committee quoted Saving Sally director Avid Liongoren, who said that by releasing confidential figures, the films produced by smaller companies are having a harder time succeeding.

"In violation of the festival's rules and regulations, someone released, to the members of the press and via social media, figures they purport to be the true and final box office grosses of all the MMFF 2016 entries. These numbers are unofficial and erroneous.

"But more than inaccuracy, what rankles is the self-serving and insensitive nature of the action, which has endangered the continuing efforts of the other entries to stay in cinemas and court moviegoers."

The committee added: "We in the MMFF are rooting for Filipino filmmakers and will always do so as long as we are here. We will not condonethe action of one as it pulls down the others."

In an earlier report, MMFF ExeCom announced that for 2016, Die Beautiful was the top grosser in Manila, where all 8 movies were shown at an equal number of theaters.

On the other hand, Vince & Kath & James led in the provinces, where the films to be screened were up to the theater owners' discretion.

However, the MMFF ExeCom has yet to release its official box office figures. (READ: MMFF 2016: 'Die Beautiful' leads Metro Manila box office)

The MMFF 2016 was originally supposed to run until January 3, but in their January 6 message, they said that the festival has been extended to January 10. – Rappler.com