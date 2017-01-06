WATCH: Paulina Sotto, Jed Llanes' wedding video

Hear the couple's vows and see Paulina being walked down the aisle by her parents Vic Sotto and Angela Luz

MANILA, Philippines – A few days after the couple's New Year's Day wedding, Paulina Sotto and Jed Llanes' wedding video has been released.

Nice Print Photography released the video on Tuesday, January 3, and in it, we hear Jed and Paulina's touching vows from when they wed in Pico de Loro, Batangas.

During her vows, Paulina told Jed that she knew he would become part of her life.

"When I met you back in August 2014, I knew that eventually you'll become my best friend, my partner in crime, my other half, the love of my life, and the person I would want to share the rest of my life with," she said.

Paulina also told Jed that he accepted her for who she was without any judgment, and that she felt lucky and blessed that he made her feel loved everyday.

Jed, on the other hand, told her that while they will go through a lot of challenges in their married life, he will be with her all the way.

"As we stand here today before our friends and family, I choose forever with you. I know that our lives together won't be perfect. I know that we're going to have hard times, that we're going to struggle, and that there are going to be times that one or both of us is going to want a time out, but my forever is with you. I choose you to be my wife and my companion, the mother of our future children, and my partner for life. I choose you because you are the one I want by my side," he said.

Paulina's siblings were present at the wedding, along with her parents, Vic Sotto and Angela Luz, who walked her down the aisle. Senator Grace Poe was also one of the guests at the wedding.

Paulina, the granddaughter of national artist Arturo Luz, is an artist. She got engaged to Jed last February 25, 2016. – Rappler.com