LISTEN: Ed Sheeran releases two new singles

After taking a break from social media in 2015, Ed drops two new songs: 'Castle On The Hill' and 'Shape of You'

MANILA, Philippines – After taking a break from social media, British singer Ed Sheeran has come back online to announce that he has two new singles out.

On Thursday, January 5 (Friday, January 6 in Manila), he released "Castle On The Hill" and "Shape of You."

On Twitter, Ed wrote: "'Cause I’ve been away for a bit, here are two singles rather than one – 'Castle On The Hill' and 'Shape Of You.'"

In a press release from Warner Music, Ed told his fans: "Hello 2017! I’ve been working hard on the new material and I hope you can be as excited about it as I am. I really wanted to show two different sides to my music that I’m equally as passionate about and I just knew I wanted to roll with two songs at the same time. I’m absolutely buzzing to be back."

"Castle On The Hill" was written by Ed with Benny Blanco, and plays homage to growing up in Framingham, Suffolk, according the release from Warner Music. Listen to the song below.

"Shape of You" was written by Ed, Johnny McDaid, and Steve Mac.

Ed took a break from social media in December 2015, saying he wanted travel, and that his 3rd album was on its way.

A report from Billboard said that there is speculation that Ed's next album will be entitled Divide, in theme with his previous albums, Plus and Multiply. – Rappler.com