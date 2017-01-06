Arci Muñoz confirms breakup with boyfriend

Arci says she and boyfriend Badi del Rosario are no longer together but are still friends

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Arci Muñoz confirmed that she and boyfriend Badi del Rosario had broken up before Christmas.

In an interview with reporters during the blog conference for the movie Extra Service on Friday, January 6, she said the two of them separated due to lack of time for each other.

"Una sa dinami-dami nangyari sa life ko, so maybe I need to focus muna sa isang bagay. Ito malaking... napakagandang opportunity dumarating. Siyempre, I don't wanna miss out on that. Pero ang tagal ko din naman kaya pagsabayin both [relationship and work] pero ayon, we'll see," she said.

(First of all, there's so many things going on in my life, so maybe I need to focus first on one thing. This is big...the opportunites coming are really good. So of course i don't want to miss out on that. But even before, I've always been able to balance both [relationship and work] but we'll see.)

"Now I'm more excited to spend more time with my family kasi parang hindi ko sila nakasama. Puro work, work, work palagi. This year, sabi ko na I'll make sure na I will have more time for them."

(Now, I'm more excited to spend more time with my family because I haven't really been able to be with them. It was all work, work, work always. This year, I told myself I'll make sure that I will have more time for them.)

Last year, Arci lost her father while doing the movie Always Be My Maybe, thus she said she wants to be with her family as much as she can.

Arci said that she and Badi tried to fix their relationship. When asked if she's happy at this point of her life, she said: "Siyempre ano ba dapat gawin ng isang tao pag nag-separate? You got to move on with your life. So I'm just looking on the positive side of everything right now. Isipin ko na lang na it's God's way of telling me na that I should focus talaga muna sa mga mas importanteng bagay.

(Of course what does one do after she separates? You got to move on with your life. So I'm just looking on the positive side of everything right now. I'm just thinking it's God's way of telling me that I should really focus first on more important things.)

"And if we're really meant to be...eh di siguro kami (then it will be us). Ang bait nga ni Lord kasi kung sa ibang way iyon paparamdam, masasaktan ako sobra pero iyon gina-guide naman niya ako. Lagi akong nagpe-pray."

(God is good because if he made me feel it in any other way, I'll get hurt more but he guides me. I always pray to him.)

Arci said that with all the work she has, she does not want to be unfair to her ex-boyfriend despite his support for her career. She clarified though that she and Badi are still good friends.

Extra Service

Meanwhile, Arci is currently busy promoting her new movie Extra Service, where she plays Aw, a masseuse by day but a spy by night.

In the movie, Arci said that while the film is a sexy-comedy, it is film that she has not yet seen much in Philippine cinema.

"I'm really glad na the concept of the movie is about women empowerment. It's 3 girls na very independent. I haven't seen [anything] like [it] na Filipino movies. Sinasabi nga nila na it's like yung mga nabanggit mo mga spy movies. (They say that it's like the spy movies that you mentioned.)

"But you know, what makes it different kasi it's funny at the same time. Mas madami yung comedy part eh na bago. Kasi 3 girls ang nagpapatawa na hindi ko pa siya nakikita before. (There are more comedy parts that are new. Because 3 girls are trying to make people laugh, which I haven't seen before.) So when they offered me the project I was really excited to do it, aside from the action, na-excite ako kasi (I got excited because) it's comedy, it's light and different," she said in a mixture of English and Filipino.

Extra Service also stars Coleen Garcia, Jessy Mendiola, Ejay Falcon, Vin Abrenica, and Enzo Pineda. The movie is directed by Chris Martinez and opens on January 11. – Rappler.com