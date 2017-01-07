Mocha Uson to bring 'different perspective' to MTRCB – Pimentel

Senator Aquilino 'Koko' Pimentel III says the celebrity blogger will represent the 'college-educated with liberal views' at the censors' board

MANILA, Philippines – Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III said the appointment of sexy actress Mocha Uson to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) would bring a “different” perspective to the agency.

Pimentel said Uson – who rose to fame for her all-out support for President Rodrigo Duterte since his bid for the highest position in the land – is suited for the job of rating movies and television shows for public viewing.

After all, the senator added, the MTRCB board needs to be well represented.

“The MTRCB, they rate the movies and the TV shows. Hence, we should have a good sampling or good representation of the entire population in the board so that different perspectives and points of view or philosophies in life will be accommodated. Ok 'yun si Mocha (Mocha is okay),” Pimentel told Rappler on Friday, January 6, at on the sidelines of an even in Mandaluyong.

Asked what sector Uson would represent, Pimentel said: “Mocha, from her reputation, would be quite liberal and she is from the entertainment sector, and then she’s also a college-educated person. So 'yun nirerepresent nya, college-educated with liberal views. That’s my impression, I may be mistaken.”

Senator Grace Poe, former MTRCB chair, also said there is a need for a well-representation in the board and wished Uson well.

“The MTRCB board should be representation of a cross section of society. The board thrives on diversity but with a common goal of promoting intelligent media viewership and providing the right classification to enable parents to properly guide their children’s viewing habits,” she said.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III, for his part, believes that the starlet is a “good choice” for the job.

“She abounds with common sense and has a good pulse of the public. She will do a lot better than some people I know,” Sotto said in a text message to reporters.

Uson has been criticized for spreading fake information and news favoring Duterte and his administration through her social media accounts.

She, however, refuted this, claiming she is “responsible” and “careful."

"Maingat po ako. Responsable po ako (I am careful and responsible), " she said in an interview over dzBB.

"If they are accusing me of spreading fake news, patunayan nila…Pakita nila sa akin 'yung totoong news (they should prove it...Show me the real news),” she added.

In August, Uson shared on her Facebook account the photo of a dead 9-year old girl to hit back at the President's critics. It turned out, however, the crime happened in Brazil and not in the Philippines in 2014.

Uson's appointment has drawn both support and ridicule. Before she shot to fame as a Duterte supporter, she was known for giving sex tips online. – Rappler.com