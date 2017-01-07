Entertainment News

IN PHOTOS: Camille Prats, VJ Yambao's Batangas wedding

Camille Prats marries again!

Published 7:28 PM, January 07, 2017
Updated 10:27 AM, January 08, 2017

MARRIED AGAIN. Camille Prats marries again, this time to VJ Yambao. Screengrab from Instagram/niceprintphoto

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Camille Prats and her boyfriend VJ Yambao are married!

The couple wed on Saturday, January 7, at the Nayomi Sanctuary Resort in Batangas, after they got engaged last June 2015. A bridal shower was held for Camille last November. (WATCH: How VJ Yambao proposed to Camille Prats)

On the day of the wedding, Camille and VJ posted photos as they and their entourage got ready.

Here's a look at what happened on their big day!

#yambaostakevows

Congratulations Mars and VJ! Truly very happy for you both! #yambaostakevows

VJ Camille #YambaosTakeVows

#yambaostakevows

Here's a look at Camille in her wedding gown.

Our beautiful bride i love you!!!! #yambaostakevows

love you @camilleprats super happy for you and vj!! #YambaosTakeVows

@camilleprats @vjyambao1 | January 7, 2017 | #YambaosTakeVows

Beautiful! Congratulations Cams and VJ #yambaostakevows

Camille posted a video of her entourage, while VJ posted a photo of his drive to the venue. Printed on VJ's cufflinks were their initials and the date, January 7, 2017.

My girls #YambaosTakeVows

It's about time to marry the love of my life #YambaosTakeVows @camilleprats

This is Camille's second marriage. She was previously married to Anthony Linsangan, who died in 2011. They had a son together, Nathan. – Rappler.com