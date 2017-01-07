IN PHOTOS: Camille Prats, VJ Yambao's Batangas wedding
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Camille Prats and her boyfriend VJ Yambao are married!
The couple wed on Saturday, January 7, at the Nayomi Sanctuary Resort in Batangas, after they got engaged last June 2015. A bridal shower was held for Camille last November. (WATCH: How VJ Yambao proposed to Camille Prats)
On the day of the wedding, Camille and VJ posted photos as they and their entourage got ready.
Here's a look at what happened on their big day!
Here's a look at Camille in her wedding gown.
Camille posted a video of her entourage, while VJ posted a photo of his drive to the venue. Printed on VJ's cufflinks were their initials and the date, January 7, 2017.
This is Camille's second marriage. She was previously married to Anthony Linsangan, who died in 2011. They had a son together, Nathan. – Rappler.com