IN PHOTOS: Camille Prats, VJ Yambao's Batangas wedding

Camille Prats marries again!

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Camille Prats and her boyfriend VJ Yambao are married!

The couple wed on Saturday, January 7, at the Nayomi Sanctuary Resort in Batangas, after they got engaged last June 2015. A bridal shower was held for Camille last November. (WATCH: How VJ Yambao proposed to Camille Prats)

On the day of the wedding, Camille and VJ posted photos as they and their entourage got ready.

Here's a look at what happened on their big day!

#yambaostakevows A photo posted by Melissa Avelino-Pili (@melissaavelino) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:23am PST

Congratulations Mars and VJ! Truly very happy for you both! #yambaostakevows A photo posted by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:10am PST

VJ Camille #YambaosTakeVows A photo posted by LuWi BeRnArDo (@broluwiluwi) on Jan 7, 2017 at 1:41am PST

#yambaostakevows A photo posted by Wendell Pili (@wendellpili) on Jan 7, 2017 at 1:22am PST

Here's a look at Camille in her wedding gown.

Our beautiful bride i love you!!!! #yambaostakevows A photo posted by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:36am PST

love you @camilleprats super happy for you and vj!! #YambaosTakeVows A photo posted by akosijovs0721 (@akosijovs0721) on Jan 7, 2017 at 12:55am PST

The first step to a journey of a life time. Best wishes @camilleprats ! I wish you lot's of love for all your life! #YambaosTakeVows A photo posted by Tor Torre (@tortorre) on Jan 7, 2017 at 12:58am PST

@camilleprats @vjyambao1 | January 7, 2017 | #YambaosTakeVows A photo posted by Tor Torre (@tortorre) on Jan 7, 2017 at 1:06am PST

Beautiful! Congratulations Cams and VJ #yambaostakevows A photo posted by Diana Zubiri-Smith (@dianazubirismith) on Jan 7, 2017 at 1:09am PST

Camille posted a video of her entourage, while VJ posted a photo of his drive to the venue. Printed on VJ's cufflinks were their initials and the date, January 7, 2017.

My girls #YambaosTakeVows A video posted by Camille Prats (@camilleprats) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:49pm PST

It's about time to marry the love of my life #YambaosTakeVows @camilleprats A photo posted by John Yambao (@vjyambao1) on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:06pm PST

This is Camille's second marriage. She was previously married to Anthony Linsangan, who died in 2011. They had a son together, Nathan. – Rappler.com