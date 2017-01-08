IN PHOTOS: Celebrity guests at Camille Prats, VJ Yambao's wedding
MANILA, Philippines – Camille Prats and VJ Yambao are married! The couple wed on Saturday, January 7 in Batangas, in the presence of their close friends and family.
Among their guests were a few famous faces, including Camille's brother John Prats and his wife, Isabel Oli.
Also there were Diana Zubiri-Smith, Pauleen Luna, Kaye Abad, Sam Milby, Rochelle Pangilinan, and Yayo Aguila.
Ogie Alcasid was also there to serenade the couple.
Here's a look at the stars who were at the couple's wedding.
