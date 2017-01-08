IN PHOTOS: Celebrity guests at Camille Prats, VJ Yambao's wedding

See photos of Kaye Abad, Pauleen Luna, Yayo Aguila and many more at the couple's wedding!

MANILA, Philippines – Camille Prats and VJ Yambao are married! The couple wed on Saturday, January 7 in Batangas, in the presence of their close friends and family.

Among their guests were a few famous faces, including Camille's brother John Prats and his wife, Isabel Oli.

Also there were Diana Zubiri-Smith, Pauleen Luna, Kaye Abad, Sam Milby, Rochelle Pangilinan, and Yayo Aguila.

Ogie Alcasid was also there to serenade the couple.

Here's a look at the stars who were at the couple's wedding.

Kuya Ogie's "Pangarap Ko Ang Ibigin Ka"... A promise fulfilled #YambaosTakeVows A photo posted by LuWi BeRnArDo (@broluwiluwi) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:09am PST

A string friendship doesn't need daily conversation or being together. As long as the relationship lives in the heart, friends never part. Grateful for this solid friendship. #yambaostakevows A photo posted by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

Vj & Camille wedding #yambaostakevows A photo posted by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:58am PST

#yambaostakevows @mysheenahalili @camilleprats A photo posted by YOUR FREDIGODFATHER (@hairshaftfred) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:39am PST

Love is in the air #yambaostakevows A photo posted by rochellepangilinan (@rochellepangilinan) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:21am PST

#yambaostakevows A photo posted by Melissa Avelino-Pili (@melissaavelino) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:20am PST

@ VJ and Camille's wedding #Yambaostakevows (Photo credits to Ms. Mavic Tagbo) A photo posted by Marvic and Marie Pauleen Sotto (@team_bosleng) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:21am PST

