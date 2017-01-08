Entertainment News

IN PHOTOS: Celebrity guests at Camille Prats, VJ Yambao's wedding

See photos of Kaye Abad, Pauleen Luna, Yayo Aguila and many more at the couple's wedding!

Rappler.com
Published 12:05 PM, January 08, 2017
Updated 12:05 PM, January 08, 2017

BEST FRIENDS. Camille Prats with best friends Pauleen Luna, Yayo Aguila, and Sherilyn Reyes-Tan during her wedding. Screengrab from Instagram/@pauleenlunasotto

MANILA, Philippines – Camille Prats and VJ Yambao are married! The couple wed on Saturday, January 7 in Batangas, in the presence of their close friends and family.

Among their guests were a few famous faces, including Camille's brother John Prats and his wife, Isabel Oli.

Also there were Diana Zubiri-Smith, Pauleen Luna, Kaye Abad, Sam Milby, Rochelle Pangilinan, and Yayo Aguila.

Ogie Alcasid was also there to serenade the couple.

Here's a look at the stars who were at the couple's wedding.

