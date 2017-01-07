WATCH: Awra Briguela sings 'Wrecking Ball' as Dionesia Pacquiao

Awra impersonates Mommy Dionesia in the premiere of 'Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids'

MANILA, Philippines – Child star Awra Briguela of FPJ's Ang Probinsyano entertained the audience on Saturday, January 7, during the premiere of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.

For his first performance, he impersonated Dionesia Pacquiao, the mother of boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao. He sang Miley Cyrus' song "Wrecking Ball" and also did a short ballroom dance number.

When asked by host Billy Crawford how many times he impersonated Mommy Dionesia, Awra said it was his first time to imitate Dionesia.

His performance amused the 3 judges – Gary Valenciano, Sharon Cuneta, and Ogie Alcasid.

Sharon said: "Alam ko talented ka, pero yung para gayahin mo ang isang tao katulad ni Mommy D, wala ako nararamdaman kung hindi excitement pa para sa mga darating pang linggo. Kasi, grabe! Kuhang-kuha mo siya.

(I know you are talented and for someone like you to impersonate Mommy D, I feel nothing but excitement for the next few weeks. Because you really captured her.)

"Kung entertainment value ang pag-uusapan, 150%," Sharon added. (If we're talking about entertainment value alone, you gave 150%.)

Gary, meanwhile, only said he was able to write 3 letters on Awra's performance which was OMG (Oh my God.) He said he's looking forward to seeing more of Awra's performance.

Ogie on the other hand said Awra was very good.

"Magaling, magaling (Great, great)," Ogie said. "Grabe ka...tama nga yung entertainment value, sabay ka napapahanga tapos napapatawa mo ako." (You were amazing..they are correct about the entertainment value, you were able to make me admire and laugh at you at the same time.)

Aside from Awra, the first kids who performed were The Voice Kids finalist Justin Alva as Michael Jackson, The Voice Kids grand champion Elha Nympha as Beyonce, and Langit Lupa's Xia Vigor as Selena Gomez. The next 4 contestants will perform on Sunday, January 8. – Rappler.com