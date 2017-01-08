IN PHOTOS: Camille Prats' stunning wedding gown

Camille wears a beautiful wedding gown by designer Patricia Santos

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Camille Prats married VJ Yambao on Saturday, January 7 in Batangas, and she looked beautiful on her special day. (IN PHOTOS: Camille Prats, VJ Yambao's Batangas wedding)

For her wedding, held at the family-owned Nayomi Sanctuary Resort, Camille wore a gown by designer Patricia Santos. Her hair and makeup was done by Ting Duque and hairstylist Chris Rodil.

Our stunning bride today:) @camilleprats #Gideonized #YambaosTakeVows A photo posted by Gideon Hermosa (@gideonhermosa) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:17am PST

Our beautiful bride i love you!!!! #yambaostakevows A photo posted by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:36am PST

Beautiful bride @camilleprats #yambaostakevows A video posted by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:39am PST

The lovely bride @camilleprats #YambaosTakeVows A photo posted by Kath Molera (@animokath) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:35am PST

@camilleprats Hair by @chrisrodil gown by @patriciasantosdesigns #cristineduquemakeup #makeupbytingduque assisted by @floramaemondala #filipinabride #bridalmakeup #asianbride #yambaostakevows A photo posted by Cristine del Valle Duque (@tingduque) on Jan 7, 2017 at 7:23am PST

For her Church wedding, Camille wore a simple white dress and crown of flowers.

Congrats @vjyambao1 and @camilleprats #YambaosTakeVows A video posted by John Paulo Q. Prats (@iamjohnprats) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:11am PST

This is Camille's second marriage. She was previously married to Anthony Linsangan, who died in 2011. They had a son together, Nathan. – Rappler.com