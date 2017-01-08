IN PHOTOS: Camille Prats' stunning wedding gown
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Camille Prats married VJ Yambao on Saturday, January 7 in Batangas, and she looked beautiful on her special day. (IN PHOTOS: Camille Prats, VJ Yambao's Batangas wedding)
For her wedding, held at the family-owned Nayomi Sanctuary Resort, Camille wore a gown by designer Patricia Santos. Her hair and makeup was done by Ting Duque and hairstylist Chris Rodil.
For her Church wedding, Camille wore a simple white dress and crown of flowers.
This is Camille's second marriage. She was previously married to Anthony Linsangan, who died in 2011. They had a son together, Nathan. – Rappler.com