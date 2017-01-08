Entertainment News

IN PHOTOS: Camille Prats' stunning wedding gown

Camille wears a beautiful wedding gown by designer Patricia Santos

Published 11:02 AM, January 08, 2017
Updated 11:02 AM, January 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Camille Prats married VJ Yambao on Saturday, January 7 in Batangas, and she looked beautiful on her special day. (IN PHOTOS: Camille Prats, VJ Yambao's Batangas wedding)

For her wedding, held at the family-owned Nayomi Sanctuary Resort, Camille wore a gown by designer Patricia Santos. Her hair and makeup was done by Ting Duque and hairstylist Chris Rodil.

For her Church wedding, Camille wore a simple white dress and crown of flowers.

This is Camille's second marriage. She was previously married to Anthony Linsangan, who died in 2011. They had a son together, Nathan. – Rappler.com