IN PHOTOS: Stars attend Obama's farewell party at White House

Nick Jonas, Jordin Sparks, Usher, Kelly Rowland, Olivia Wilde, and more attend the party held before the Obamas move out

MANILA, Philippines – As they prepare to move out of the White House this month, US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama threw a star-studded farewell party.

People reported that George Clooney and his wife Amal, as well as singers Kelly Rowland, Usher, Nick Jonas, Solange Knowles, and Jordin Sparks, were present at the party, which was held on Friday, January 6.

Robert De Niro was also spotted, as well as Kerry Washington, Olivia Wilde, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen.

It was previously reported that friends, donors, and other people from the entertainment industry who have supported Obama were invited to the affair.

The White House confirmed on Thursday, January 5, that they would host an event, with spokesman Josh Earnest saying: "Over the years, the president and first lady have on occasion – not frequently, but on occasion – they've hosted parties at the White House for their friends. And I anticipate this will be the last one that they have. They've got some packing to do."

The Obamas are set to leave the White House on January 20.

Here's a look at the celebrities who graced the farewell party.

Hanging with @iamterrencej & @newscaster and one of my favorite actors ever TOM HANKS!!! who also happens to be super cool and funny! Lots of laughs! A photo posted by LaLa (@lala) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:26am PST

Last night. 3:30am. Leaving the White House after a beautiful afternoon and a surreal night. I'm so proud to have served in this administration. So thrilled to have witnessed this history. It's the end of The Obama White House but the beginning of a new journey to stand up for hope and progress and inclusivity. #ObamaOut A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:26pm PST

Straight off the plane to the White House... A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:17pm PST

Getting to take my Dad to the White House...Priceless. Soooo excited! Cheers! *drops mic* A photo posted by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

We were White House bound and later rang in his birthday there! IT was the time of our life! #BarackObamaIsForeverMyPresident HAPPYBIRTHDAYBABY A photo posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:30am PST

Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after an incredible night celebrating 8 incredible years. A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:10am PST

This is about to be an AMAZING night.... A photo posted by Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

When the squad takes over The White House #squadgoals A photo posted by LaLa (@lala) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Meanwhile, in a video posted on the official White House YouTube account, some celebrities shared their favorite moments from Obama's 8-year presidency.

Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio said that one of the special moments for him was the time he heard Obama speak at the United Nations (UN).

"When I was at the UN and you know I heard our president say that climate change is the most important issue facing not only this generation but future generations. It was inspiring," he said.

Tom Hanks recalled Obama's work to settle tensions with Cuba: "When he just changed all the rules on the table in regards to Cuba with the most succinct motivation imaginable, which is, 'What we've been doing hasn't worked' – which made all the sense in the world."

John Legend recalled, "I never cried before, from an election result."

Actor Samuel Jackson said Obama's healthcare plan was a highlight for him.

"The moment that we got the Affordable Care Act passed, because I have relatives that can't afford health insurance, so it was really a great thing to know that if something happened to them, they could get cared for." – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com