FULL LIST: Winners, Golden Globes 2017

'La La Land' dominates the Golden Globes, winning all 7 of the awards it was nominated for

Published 12:04 PM, January 09, 2017
Updated 12:06 PM, January 09, 2017

LA LA LAND. The movie scores 7 awards including acting awards for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Screengrab from Facebook/LaLaLand

MANILA, Philippines – The Hollywood awards season has kicked off with the Golden Globes 2017. (IN PHOTOS: Red carpet at Golden Globes 2017)

The movie La La Land won all 7 of the awards it was nominated for, including Best Motion Picture, Best Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Actress for Emma Stone, all in the category "Musical or Comedy."

Casey Affleck won Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea while Isabelle Huppert won for Best Actress for Elle in the "Drama" category. Moonlight won Best Motion Picture for Drama.

The big event was held on Sunday, January 8 (Monday, January 9 in Manila) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Comedian Jimmy Fallon hosted the event this year.

Here is the full list of winners of the Golden Globes 2017:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • Lion
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • WINNER: Moonlight

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

  • 20th Century Women
  • Deadpool
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • WINNER: La La Land
  • Sing Street

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • Amy Adams, Arrival
  • Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
  • WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
  • Ruth Negga, Loving
  • Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
  • Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
  • Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
  • WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
  • Joel Edgerton, Loving
  • Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
  • Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

  • Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
  • Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
  • Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Dev Patel, Lion
  • WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

  • WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
  • Naomie Harris, Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman, Lion
  • Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
  • Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director, Motion Picture

  • WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
  • Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
  • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

  • Colin Farrell, The Lobster
  • WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
  • Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Jonah Hill, War Dogs
  • Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

  • WINNER: La La Land
  • Nocturnal Animals
  • Moonlight
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Hell or High Water

Original Score, Motion Picture

  • Moonlight
  • WINNER: La La Land
  • Arrival
  • Lion
  • Hidden Figures

Best Motion Picture, Animated

  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Moana
  • My Life as a Zucchini
  • Sing
  • WINNER: Zootopia

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

  • “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
  • WINNER: “City of Stars,” La La Land
  • “Faith,” Sing
  • “Gold,” Gold
  • “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

  • Divines
  • WINNER: Elle
  • Neruda
  • The Salesman
  • Toni Erdmann

Best Television Series, Drama

  • WINNER: The Crown
  • Game of Thrones
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us
  • Westworld

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

  • WINNER: Atlanta
  • Blackish
  • Mozart in the Jungle
  • Transparent
  • Veep

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • American Crime
  • The Dresser
  • The Night Manager
  • The Night Of
  • WINNER: The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

  • Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Matthew Rhys, The Americans
  • Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
  • WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

  • Anthony Anderson, Blackish
  • Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
  • WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Nick Nolte, Graves
  • Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
  • Bryan Cranston, All the Way
  • WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
  • Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
  • John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
  • WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
  • John Lithgow, The Crown
  • Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
  • John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

  • Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
  • WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Keri Russell, The Americans
  • Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
  • Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • WINNER: Olivia Coleman, The Night Manager
  • Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
  • Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Felicity Huffman, American Crime
  • Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
  • WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
  • Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
  • Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

  • Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
  • Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
  • WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Cecil B Demille Award: Meryl Streep

