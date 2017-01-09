FULL LIST: Winners, Golden Globes 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The Hollywood awards season has kicked off with the Golden Globes 2017. (IN PHOTOS: Red carpet at Golden Globes 2017)
The movie La La Land won all 7 of the awards it was nominated for, including Best Motion Picture, Best Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Actress for Emma Stone, all in the category "Musical or Comedy."
Casey Affleck won Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea while Isabelle Huppert won for Best Actress for Elle in the "Drama" category. Moonlight won Best Motion Picture for Drama.
The big event was held on Sunday, January 8 (Monday, January 9 in Manila) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Comedian Jimmy Fallon hosted the event this year.
Here is the full list of winners of the Golden Globes 2017:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- WINNER: Moonlight
Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
- 20th Century Women
- Deadpool
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- WINNER: La La Land
- Sing Street
Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Amy Adams, Arrival
- Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
- WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
- Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
- Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
- WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Joel Edgerton, Loving
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Dev Patel, Lion
- WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Director, Motion Picture
- WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
- Colin Farrell, The Lobster
- WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jonah Hill, War Dogs
- Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- WINNER: La La Land
- Nocturnal Animals
- Moonlight
- Manchester by the Sea
- Hell or High Water
Original Score, Motion Picture
- Moonlight
- WINNER: La La Land
- Arrival
- Lion
- Hidden Figures
Best Motion Picture, Animated
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- Sing
- WINNER: Zootopia
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
- WINNER: “City of Stars,” La La Land
- “Faith,” Sing
- “Gold,” Gold
- “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
- Divines
- WINNER: Elle
- Neruda
- The Salesman
- Toni Erdmann
Best Television Series, Drama
- WINNER: The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- WINNER: Atlanta
- Blackish
- Mozart in the Jungle
- Transparent
- Veep
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- American Crime
- The Dresser
- The Night Manager
- The Night Of
- WINNER: The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
- WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, Blackish
- Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
- WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Nick Nolte, Graves
- Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- Bryan Cranston, All the Way
- WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
- Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
- John Turturro, The Night Of
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
- WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
- John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
- Keri Russell, The Americans
- Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- WINNER: Olivia Coleman, The Night Manager
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
- WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
- Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
- Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
- Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
- WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
Cecil B Demille Award: Meryl Streep
– Rappler.com