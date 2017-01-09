FULL LIST: Winners, Golden Globes 2017

'La La Land' dominates the Golden Globes, winning all 7 of the awards it was nominated for

MANILA, Philippines – The Hollywood awards season has kicked off with the Golden Globes 2017. (IN PHOTOS: Red carpet at Golden Globes 2017)

The movie La La Land won all 7 of the awards it was nominated for, including Best Motion Picture, Best Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Actress for Emma Stone, all in the category "Musical or Comedy."

Casey Affleck won Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea while Isabelle Huppert won for Best Actress for Elle in the "Drama" category. Moonlight won Best Motion Picture for Drama.

The big event was held on Sunday, January 8 (Monday, January 9 in Manila) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Comedian Jimmy Fallon hosted the event this year.

Here is the full list of winners of the Golden Globes 2017:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

WINNER: Moonlight

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

WINNER: La La Land

Sing Street

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director, Motion Picture

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

WINNER: La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Hell or High Water

Original Score, Motion Picture

Moonlight

WINNER: La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

WINNER: Zootopia

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

WINNER: “City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Divines

WINNER: Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Best Television Series, Drama

WINNER: The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

WINNER: The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Olivia Coleman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Cecil B Demille Award: Meryl Streep

