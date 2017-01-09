IN PHOTOS: 12 Best dressed at Golden Globes 2017

Emma Stone, Chrissy Teigen, Natalie Portman, and more – see who wore the best outfits at the Golden Globes!

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden Globes kicked off the 2017 awards season and all the Hollywood stars were dressed in their best for the big night. (IN PHOTOS: Red carpet at Golden Globes 2017)

Before the winners were announced, industry members walked the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, posing for the cameras and showing off their gowns.

This year, the ladies rocked classic silhouettes, plunging necklines, and beautifully embellished dresses.

Here's a look at some of the best outfits from the Golden Globes 2017!

Blake Lively

Blake stunned in a black and gold Atelier Versace gown with a plunging neckline.

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones walked the red carpet in a pink Gucci dress, with the hem and neckline edged in lace details.

Brie Larson

Brie matched red lips to her red Rodarte gown and kept her hair down and flowing on the carpet.

Mandy Moore

Mandy turned heads in a navy dress with a daring neckline and cape detail. Her gown was by Naeem Khan.

Natalie Portman

Natalie channeled Jackie Kennedy, whom she plays in the 2016 movie Jackie. Her yellow gown, which was embellished with jewels, was by Prada.

Kristin Cavallari

Another star who rocked a plunging neckline on the red carpet, Kristin Cavallari looked great in her beaded silver dress.

Michelle Williams

Michelle was pretty in a printed off-the-shoulder dress and she accessorized with a simple black ribbon choker.

Lily Collins

Never one to disappoint, Lily Collins looked beautiful in pink gown with a lacy bodice that flowed out into tulle.

Chrissy Teigen

She may have tired enough to take a seat in the middle of the red carpet during her interview with Ryan Seacrest, but she still looked amazing in her intricate, embellished gold gown.

Emma Stone

With all the nominations for La La Land on the big night, all eyes were going to be on Emma Stone, and the actress did not disappoint. Emma shone on the red carpet in a pale pink gown with silver stars.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel wore an Elie Saab gown with a low neckline and a slit in its thick skirt.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica stepped out in a pretty pale blue Prada gown with beading down the side.

Which were your favorite Golden Globes 2017 red carpet looks?