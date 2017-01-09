5 things to know about 'A Love to Last,' starring Bea Alonzo, Ian Veneracion

Bea and Ian team up for the first time in the TV drama directed by Jerry Lopez Sineneng and Richard Arellano

MANILA, Philippines – After taking a break from doing TV drama, Bea Alonzo is back in the show A Love To Last, along with Ian Veneracion.

In A Love to Last, which is set to air on Monday, January 9, Bea plays Andeng, an events organizer who is about to get married. But after catching her fiancé cheating on her, Andeng breaks things off with him.

Ian, meanwhile, plays the role of Anton Noble IV, a company CEO whose marriage is on the rocks. His wife Grace (Iza Calzado) is demanding an annulment, and he is left to take care of their 3 children.

Andeng and Anton meet and soon find themselves spending time together as Andeng becomes Anton's assistant. She then takes the risk of having a relationship with him while dealing with the situation around him. Will the couple be able to survive the trials they will face?

Before you watch A Love to Last, here are a few things to know about the soap.



1. A Love to Last is the first time Ian and Bea are teaming up.

During the grand press conference last December, Ian spoke about working with Bea for the first time: "Siyempre excited ako agad. Kasi kami ni Iza, we've worked together before, maraming beses na. And first time ko mag-work with Bea and matagal ko na siya gusto makatrabaho."

(Of course I was excited. Iza and I have worked together so many times before. And this is the first time I'll be working with Bea and I've wanted to work with her for a long time.)

"And si Direk Jerry (Lopez Sineneng) na matagal ko nang kaibigan, gusto ko makasama as my director, first time ko makasama."

(And Direk Jerry, who is a longtime friend, and who I've wanted to have as my director, it will be my first time working with him.)

Ian also said that prior to working with Bea, he initially thought she was a bit of a drama queen.

"[I thought] pa-superstar. I mean, everyone treats her like a queen and you know, impression ko una ganoon. Maarte ito, feeling ito, feeling superstar ito, so parang ganyan," he said.



([I thought] she was a superstar. I mean everyone treats her like a queen and that was my impression of her at first. She's a drama queen, she feels she's a superstar, something like that.)

"So akala ko, pero sobrang mali ako. Kasi sobrang down-to-earth niya," Ian added.

(So I thought she was like that, but I was very wrong. She is really down-to-earth.)

Iza said she has also been wanting to work with Bea for the longest time. This show is a reunion for her and director Jerry, whom she worked with in the show Hawak Kamay in 2014.

2. Parts of the show were shot in Germany.

In the trailer, Andeng pleads to Anton to give her a chance, and he tells her that he will give her another chance and that she will accompany him on a trip to Germany.

The scenes of them in Germany were actually shot there – here's Ian and Bea during their trip to Germany to shoot for the show.

Germany A video posted by Ian Veneracion (@ianveneracion1) on Nov 15, 2016 at 2:01am PST

3. Iza Calzado says Grace Noble is one of the most difficult roles she's ever played.

At the press conference, Iza shared that when the project was pitched to her, she found Grace different from all the roles she's played.

"Na-challenge ako kasi sobrang ibang-iba siya sa akin. At saka challenging sa 3 anak, tapos family, I mean it was a complex character. At ang hirap timplahin 'yung hindi ka kontrabida, hindi ka evil. Tao ka," she said.

(I was challenged because she was so different from me. And it was challenging that she has 3 kids, a family, I mean it was a complex character. And it's so hard to get the right mix of not being an antagonist, not being evil. You're just human.)

Iza also admitted that she was worried about playing the role of a young mom.

"We only had one scene together. Honestly, I just told them, just make sure my character is not younger than 38... but make it near the ballpark figure. I mean close, but I was saying if Angelica (Panganiban) and Jodi (Sta Maria) played [mother roles], then I guess that's what's happening now. It was just brief – like I'm playing the mom of Julia Barretto, but I'm not even a mom yet in real life," she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

4. A Love to Last is the first TV team-up of Ronnie Alonte and Julia Barretto.

After recently starring in the movie Vince & Kath & James together with Joshua Garcia, Ronnie and Julia are making their TV debut as a love team.

During the press conference, Ronnie was asked if he's been receiving criticism about being paired with Julia. On social media, he's often being paired with Sue Ramirez – their fans are known as "SuNies."

"Sa akin wala naman po, kasi kahit anong ibigay na trabaho tatanggapin ko po. Kaya sabi ko sa mga sumusuporta sa akin, magalit man sila or hindi, sabi ko kung talagang mahal 'nyo ako, kung kanino man ako ibigay or kung kanino man ako ibigay katrabaho... respeto. Sana suportahan pa rin nila ako, huwag nila ako iiwan...so kung saan po ako sana suportahan nila," he said.

(I haven't gotten criticism. For me, I'll accept any work. And I told my supporters that whether they get mad or not, I said if you really love me, whoever I get paired with and whoever I work with... you will respect me. So wherever I am, I hope they'll support me.)

5. Iza and Bea often pick on Ian.

At the press conference, it was clear that Iza and Bea loved teasing their leading man.

"Ang medyo hindi lang ako na-excite nung si Ian 'yung [kasama ko]," Iza joked. (What I'm not excited about is working with Ian again.)

Ian replied: "Inaapi nila [Iza and Bea] ako palagi." (They [Iza and Bea] always pick on me.)

Bea said, in jest, "Lagi niya ako ginagamitan ng seniority." (He would always assert his seniority.)

When asked how Ian would tease her, Bea said, referring to their tandem name, "Hindi ko na po ise-share kasi mawawasak po ang pagtingin 'nyo sa Beanaracion." (I won't share it anymore because you'll just lose respect for Beanaracion.)

A Love to Last also stars JK Labajo, Hannah Vito, and Enchong Dee. The show is directed by Jerry Lopez Sineneng and Richard Arellano. – Rappler.com