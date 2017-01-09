IN PHOTOS: Red carpet at Golden Globes 2017

Natalie Portman, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Felicity Jones, and more head out to the red carpet of the Golden Globes

MANILA, Philippines – Before the stars headed into The Beverly Hilton for the 2017 Golden Globes awards night, they walked the red carpet and posed for the cameras.

Here's a look at what the celebrities were wearing on Sunday, January 8 (Monday, January 9 in Manila).

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Felicity Jones

Brie Larson

The always elegant @brielarson has arrived on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/5O4MKtQjTM — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman and @B_Millepied are making their entrance at the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/EfbCov5Jpw — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Andrew Garfield

It's a pleasure to be chatting with Andrew Garfield on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/rDLhF9uYSC — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

Kristen Bell and Dax Sheperd

Mandy Moore

What a vision @TheMandyMoore is tonight on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/2zR8B3S7Dd — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

Issa Rae , Milo Ventimiglia and Simon Helberg

@mandymooremm, @issarae, @miloanthonyventimiglia, and Simon Helberg arrive on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Tom Ford

Is anyone else wondering who @TOMFORD is wearing tonight as he walks The #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet? pic.twitter.com/T9XgG10Ol2 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

Jeremy Renner

Delighted to have the ever dashing @Renner4Real on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/lPXcJnAQal — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

Octavia Spencer

.@octaviaspencer looks marvelous as she arrives at the 74th Annual #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/ZXQoQbJ1Qs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

Priyanka Chopra

The beautiful @priyankachopra makes her entrance on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet tonight! pic.twitter.com/KI8NeOTNNo — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Kristin Cavallari

Michelle Williams

Amy Schumer

Sadie Hawkins #goldenglobes A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:53pm PST

Diego Luna

En camino!!! Here we go!!! #goldenglobes #VamosPorElBicampeonatoGael A photo posted by diegoluna_ (@diegoluna_) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

Anna Kendrick

#Vionnet A video posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

Riz Ahmed

Oh hello, @rizmc! Looking suave as ever on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/icShGgaTt8 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

Evan Rachel Wood, JJ Abrams and Thandie Newton

Kerry Washington

She's here! @kerrywashington is hanging out with us on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/LGV4UNFmwX — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Lily Collins

I'll look back on this moment and remember it forever...https://t.co/Cm7EnlxvwU pic.twitter.com/4PDXVIpEoO — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) January 9, 2017

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Red carpet relaxation. Photo by @blakelively A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

Amy Adams

Sarah Paulson

Emma Stone

Emma Stone is here on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! See more as the stars arrive on our live stream at https://t.co/XSFLtnDaUi pic.twitter.com/B1Tz3iM5zN — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Alba

Sarah Jessica Parker

Many hands. Many masters. I'm on my way. X, Sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

Riley Keough, Jason Binn, Dev Patel, and David Schwimmer

@rileykeough, @jasonbinn, Dev Patel, and David Schwimmer keeping it classy on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

Jessica Chastain

Bryan Cranston

It's always a pleasure to see @BryanCranston on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/qaiL7DQ6s5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

Ryan Gosling

Stop. Everything. @RyanGosling is on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet! pic.twitter.com/qddUUI1nAi — NBC (@nbc) January 9, 2017

Sophie Turner

We have your first look at @SophieT on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! She looks amazing. pic.twitter.com/0rZIQMnkTq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Gwendoline Christie

Sofia Vergara

Gracias @lorraineschwartz @zuhairmuradofficial golden dress for the #goldenglobes2017 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

Reese Witherspoon

Details, details, details #GoldenGlobes #GoldenHour @tiffanyandco A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:04pm PST

Tom Hiddleston

Never a dull moment with @twhiddleston and Nicole Kidman on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/nqVXE6yxNt — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Gal Gadot

