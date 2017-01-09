Entertainment News

IN PHOTOS: Red carpet at Golden Globes 2017

Natalie Portman, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Felicity Jones, and more head out to the red carpet of the Golden Globes

Rappler.com
Published 9:25 AM, January 09, 2017
Updated 10:47 AM, January 09, 2017

Photos by Valerie Macon/ . Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Before the stars headed into The Beverly Hilton for the 2017 Golden Globes awards night, they walked the red carpet and posed for the cameras.

Here's a look at what the celebrities were wearing on Sunday, January 8 (Monday, January 9 in Manila).

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Valerie Macon/ AFP

Brie Larson

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP

Andrew Garfield

Kristen Bell and Dax Sheperd

Mandy Moore

Issa Rae , Milo Ventimiglia and Simon Helberg

@mandymooremm, @issarae, @miloanthonyventimiglia, and Simon Helberg arrive on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet!

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on

Tom Ford

Jeremy Renner

Octavia Spencer

Priyanka Chopra

Kristin Cavallari

Michelle Williams

Amy Schumer

Sadie Hawkins #goldenglobes

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

Diego Luna

En camino!!! Here we go!!! #goldenglobes #VamosPorElBicampeonatoGael

A photo posted by diegoluna_ (@diegoluna_) on

Anna Kendrick

#Vionnet

A video posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

Riz Ahmed

Evan Rachel Wood, JJ Abrams and Thandie Newton

Kerry Washington

Lily Collins

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Red carpet relaxation. Photo by @blakelively

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Amy Adams

Amy Adams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP

Sarah Paulson

Emma Stone

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Alba

Musician Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP

Sarah Jessica Parker

Many hands. Many masters. I'm on my way. X, Sj

A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Riley Keough, Jason Binn, Dev Patel, and David Schwimmer

@rileykeough, @jasonbinn, Dev Patel, and David Schwimmer keeping it classy on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on

Jessica Chastain

Bryan Cranston

Ryan Gosling

Sophie Turner

Gwendoline Christie

Sofia Vergara

Gracias @lorraineschwartz @zuhairmuradofficial golden dress for the #goldenglobes2017

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Reese Witherspoon

Details, details, details #GoldenGlobes #GoldenHour @tiffanyandco

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Tom Hiddleston

Gal Gadot

– Rappler.com