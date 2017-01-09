IN PHOTOS: Red carpet at Golden Globes 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Before the stars headed into The Beverly Hilton for the 2017 Golden Globes awards night, they walked the red carpet and posed for the cameras.
Here's a look at what the celebrities were wearing on Sunday, January 8 (Monday, January 9 in Manila).
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Felicity Jones
Brie Larson
The always elegant @brielarson has arrived on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/5O4MKtQjTM— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman and @B_Millepied are making their entrance at the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/EfbCov5Jpw— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
Andrew Garfield
It's a pleasure to be chatting with Andrew Garfield on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/rDLhF9uYSC— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017
Kristen Bell and Dax Sheperd
We're welcoming the wonderful @IMKristenBell and @daxshepard1 to the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet this evening! pic.twitter.com/DoPPPQe9I5— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017
Mandy Moore
What a vision @TheMandyMoore is tonight on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/2zR8B3S7Dd— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017
Issa Rae , Milo Ventimiglia and Simon Helberg
Tom Ford
Is anyone else wondering who @TOMFORD is wearing tonight as he walks The #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet? pic.twitter.com/T9XgG10Ol2— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017
Jeremy Renner
Delighted to have the ever dashing @Renner4Real on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/lPXcJnAQal— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017
Octavia Spencer
.@octaviaspencer looks marvelous as she arrives at the 74th Annual #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/ZXQoQbJ1Qs— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017
Priyanka Chopra
The beautiful @priyankachopra makes her entrance on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet tonight! pic.twitter.com/KI8NeOTNNo— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
Kristin Cavallari
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams is wearing @LouisVuitton on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet. See every look: https://t.co/haKwsTKZz2 pic.twitter.com/PFw9aQx63j— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 9, 2017
Amy Schumer
Diego Luna
Anna Kendrick
Riz Ahmed
Oh hello, @rizmc! Looking suave as ever on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/icShGgaTt8— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017
Evan Rachel Wood, JJ Abrams and Thandie Newton
The other hosts are here: @evanrachelwood, J.J. Abrams, @thandienewton. #GoldenGlobes @WestworldHBO pic.twitter.com/zoU9bJJ4cN— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
Kerry Washington
She's here! @kerrywashington is hanging out with us on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/LGV4UNFmwX— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
Lily Collins
I'll look back on this moment and remember it forever...https://t.co/Cm7EnlxvwU pic.twitter.com/4PDXVIpEoO— Lily Collins (@lilycollins) January 9, 2017
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Amy Adams
Sarah Paulson
✨ @MsSarahPaulson on her way to the #GoldenGlobes wearing Marc Jacobs Spring '17 #MJSS17 pic.twitter.com/Y8Swnjv9M8— Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) January 9, 2017
Emma Stone
Emma Stone is here on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! See more as the stars arrive on our live stream at https://t.co/XSFLtnDaUi pic.twitter.com/B1Tz3iM5zN— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Alba
Sarah Jessica Parker
Riley Keough, Jason Binn, Dev Patel, and David Schwimmer
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain looks a dream in sky blue #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/qy7wd0DUkd pic.twitter.com/AX9tI6scX8— Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) January 9, 2017
Bryan Cranston
It's always a pleasure to see @BryanCranston on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/qaiL7DQ6s5— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017
Ryan Gosling
Stop. Everything. @RyanGosling is on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet! pic.twitter.com/qddUUI1nAi
Sophie Turner
We have your first look at @SophieT on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! She looks amazing. pic.twitter.com/0rZIQMnkTq
Gwendoline Christie
Getting @GameOfThrones secrets from @lovegwendoline! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fmP1OGY5eq— ExtraTV (@extratv) January 8, 2017
Sofia Vergara
Reese Witherspoon
Tom Hiddleston
Never a dull moment with @twhiddleston and Nicole Kidman on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/nqVXE6yxNt— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot flaunts baby bump on #GoldenGlobes red carpet. https://t.co/D352eIrbkY pic.twitter.com/RwJhWjyEg3— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 9, 2017
– Rappler.com