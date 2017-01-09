WATCH: Emma Watson sings in 'Beauty and the Beast' TV spot

We hear Emma's singing voice as Belle in this TV spot released during the Golden Globes 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Everyone's looking forward to the live action Beauty and the Beast movie, and in the newest TV spot, fans finally got to hear Emma Watson's singing voice for the film.

In the TV spot, released during the 2017 Golden Globes, Emma sings the reprise of "Belle," as scenes from the movie flash through.

"I want adventure in the great wide somewhere, I want it more than I can tell," Emma sings as the trailer opens.

Emma's singing voice for Beauty and the Beast was first heard when a snippet of her singing "Something There" circulated online. It was later revealed that the clip was recorded from a Belle Hasbro doll.

Later, Disney released the official audio of the song on the movie's Facebook page.

Beauty and the Beast is set to be in theaters in the US on March 17. – Rappler.com