WATCH: Andrew Garfield, Ryan Reynolds kiss at Golden Globes 2017

As Ryan Gosling went up to get his Best Actor award, Andrew and Ryan give each other a smooch on the lips

MANILA, Philippines – Spider Man and Deadpool have kissed.

Right before Ryan Gosling gave his acceptance speech for Best Actor for a Musical or Comedy, Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds were seen in the background giving each other a kiss on the lips. (FULL LIST: Winners, Golden Globes 2017)

While the moment was quick, it was captured on video by fans on Twitter. Watch the video below and catch Andrew and Ryan locking lips.



In the video, you can also see Ryan's wife, Blake Lively, laughing at the stunt, along with everyone else at their table.

While no explanation has been given for the kiss, it could be that Andrew gave Ryan a kiss to comfort him – Ryan was nominated for Best Actor for Musical or Comedy too, for his performance in Deadpool.

The Golden Globes was held on Sunday, January 8 (Monday, January 9 in Manila) in Beverly Hills. The event was hosted by Jimmy Fallon. – Rappler.com