IN PHOTOS: Daughter of Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo celebrates 1st birthday

The couple's 3rd child Juana Luisa or Luna turns one year old

MANILA, Philippines – Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo's daughter Luna turned one year old on Sunday, January 8, and to celebrate, they threw a moon and stars-themed party in Alabang. (READ: Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo welcome daughter Luna)

Among those who attended the party were Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas and their children, Iya Villania and Drew Arellano with their son Primo, Jolina Magdangal, and Sarah Geronimo.

Luna's older siblings, Yohan and Lucho, were also at the party.

Check out the photos from the party below!

Happy 1st birthday Luna! @officialjuday @ryan_agoncillo #lunniebunnyis1 #lunniebunny #lunaagoncillo A photo posted by Onesweetday Events (@onesweetdayph) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:33am PST

Birthday girl Luna #lunniebunnyis1 A photo posted by QURATOR (@qurator_studio) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:32am PST

It seems like Christophe & Aquisha enjoyed the face paint at Luna's party. Thank you @officialjuday and @ryanagoncillo for inviting our family. A photo posted by Gladys Reyes-Sommereux (@iamgladysreyes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:43am PST

With Sarah G., Juan Sarte and Juday's friends at Luna's 1st party. A photo posted by Gladys Reyes-Sommereux (@iamgladysreyes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:36am PST

Reunited! At Luna's 1st bday. #batang90's A photo posted by Gladys Reyes-Sommereux (@iamgladysreyes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:06am PST

Happy Birthday Bunnie #lunniebunny A photo posted by Ryan Agoncillo (@ryan_agoncillo) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:17am PST

WHAT A SET UP! Ganito na pala magpa-children's party ngayon! Congratulations @teenabarretto for this awesome 1st birthday party! Wagi! #happybirthdayluna #lunniebunny #goodvibes A photo posted by Noel Ferrer (@iamnoelferrer) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:02am PST

ANG INAANAK KO, MAY GLAM TEAM NA RIN! Then super happy sina Baste at Lucho na nag/ga-games at nagda-dance! #happybirthdayluna #lunniebunny #goodvibes A photo posted by Noel Ferrer (@iamnoelferrer) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:17am PST

FRIENDS. FAMILY. FOREVER. #happybirthdayluna #lunniebunny #goodvibes A photo posted by Noel Ferrer (@iamnoelferrer) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:28am PST

Mr. Sommereux and Mr. Agoncillo #happybirthdayLuna A photo posted by Gladys Reyes-Sommereux (@iamgladysreyes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:45am PST

Iya&Drew's baby is so adorable! #happybirthdayLuna A photo posted by Gladys Reyes-Sommereux (@iamgladysreyes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:01am PST

Batchmates! Lucho and Grant #happybirthdayLuna A photo posted by Gladys Reyes-Sommereux (@iamgladysreyes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:11am PST

Party ready! Yohan and Lucho Agoncillo in @gingersnapsph A photo posted by QURATOR (@qurator_studio) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:57am PST

– Rappler.com