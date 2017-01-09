IN PHOTOS: Daughter of Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo celebrates 1st birthday
MANILA, Philippines – Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo's daughter Luna turned one year old on Sunday, January 8, and to celebrate, they threw a moon and stars-themed party in Alabang. (READ: Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo welcome daughter Luna)
Among those who attended the party were Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas and their children, Iya Villania and Drew Arellano with their son Primo, Jolina Magdangal, and Sarah Geronimo.
Luna's older siblings, Yohan and Lucho, were also at the party.
Check out the photos from the party below!
– Rappler.com