IN PHOTOS: Daughter of Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo celebrates 1st birthday

The couple's 3rd child Juana Luisa or Luna turns one year old

Published 7:20 PM, January 09, 2017
Screengrab from Instagram/@onesweetdayph

MANILA, Philippines – Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo's daughter Luna turned one year old on Sunday, January 8, and to celebrate, they threw a moon and stars-themed party in Alabang. (READ: Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo welcome daughter Luna)

Among those who attended the party were Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas and their children, Iya Villania and Drew Arellano with their son Primo, Jolina Magdangal, and Sarah Geronimo.

Luna's older siblings, Yohan and Lucho, were also at the party.

Check out the photos from the party below!

Happy 1st birthday Luna! @officialjuday @ryan_agoncillo #lunniebunnyis1 #lunniebunny #lunaagoncillo

Birthday girl Luna #lunniebunnyis1

With Sarah G., Juan Sarte and Juday's friends at Luna's 1st party.

Reunited! At Luna's 1st bday. #batang90's

Happy Birthday Bunnie #lunniebunny

FRIENDS. FAMILY. FOREVER. #happybirthdayluna #lunniebunny #goodvibes

Mr. Sommereux and Mr. Agoncillo #happybirthdayLuna

Iya&Drew's baby is so adorable! #happybirthdayLuna

Batchmates! Lucho and Grant #happybirthdayLuna

Party ready! Yohan and Lucho Agoncillo in @gingersnapsph

