WATCH: Vlogger survives a day in Manila with no money

As an experiment, vlogger Nas Daily gives up his valuables and wallet, and relies on the generosity of Filipinos for a day – here's how it goes

MANILA, Philippines – Is it possible to rely solely on the kindness of strangers for food, water, and shelter? That's what vlogger Nas Daily set out to discover in the streets of Manila on Monday, January 9.

The answer: It's possible. As Nas showed and recounted on his social media accounts, he was given food, water, and even a place to stay all for free, because of the generosity of the people he met.

He explained the mechanics of the experiment as his video started: "I gave up my valuables, my drone, and my entire wallet, and checked out of the hotel to hit the streets. It's a bad idea. I cannot take buses or taxis. I cannot eat out. But what I can do is rely on people's generosity."

For water, a security guard noticed that Nas looked Middle Eastern. "I am also a Muslim. That's why when people are very thirsty, it's much better to give," he said.

For food, Nas said he lost his wallet and left, but a guy ran after him and bought him food, saying, "I'm just sharing my blessings."

The man who bought Nas food, he said, had been unemployed until that day. He now earns $8 a day and the meal he bought Nas was $1.30.



For shelter, Nas approached 7 people saying he was stranded before another guy took him in – he bought Nas food and offered Nas his bed.

"He wants zero things in return, but I insisted on giving back, so he said that you should like his friend’s new non-profit Facebook page: Filipino Educators of Tomorrow," said Nas in his video description.





In the description of his video on Facebook, Nas also acknowledged that people may have been more willing to help him out because he's not a local.

"I do think that in GENERAL it’s much easier for foreigners to get help," he said. "If I were a Filipino this would be harder. That’s just a fact. I don’t know how to reconcile that or don’t know what to think of it. But I take comfort in knowing that in all 3 cases above, the desire to help was genuine and was above race, gender, or social status."

Nas, who is from Israel and Palestine, releases one minute videos every day on his Facebook page. In a video explaining what his page is about, Nas said he quit his job in 2015 after realizing he was 32% done with his life. He has since made a video every day to make each one count.

According to his Instagram, he arrived in Manila on January 5. – Rappler.com