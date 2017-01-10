Here's a look at some of the new characters in 'Cars 3' – a high-tech racer named Jackson Storm and a young race technician named Cruz Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines – Lightning McQueen is trying to get back on the race track in Disney-Pixar's latest trailer for Cars 3!

The new trailer, which was uploaded on YouTube on Monday, January 9, starts off with Lightning (voiced by Owen Wilson) getting into an intense crash.

"You will never be the racer you once were. Accept it," a voice says immediately after.

But as Lightning can be heard saying, "I decide when I'm done."

While newer cars – like a cool new high-tech racer named Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer) – are pushing Lightning out of the spotlight, he's determined to get back in the game.

Aside from Jackson, we also get a peek at the young race technician who's helping him out, Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo).

Cars 3 is set to hit US theaters on June 16. – Rappler.com