Pia is a special guest in the new season of 'Asia's Next Top Model'

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach will appear on Asia's Next Top Model cycle 5!

The announcement was formally made on the show's Facebook page on Tuesday, January 10.

It read, "Asia's Next Top Model is back and it's bigger than ever! Expect the unexpected this season with host Cindy Bishop, creative director Yu Tsai, model mentor Cara G Mcilroy and special guest Pia Wurtzbach!"

While the announcement did not name Pia as a judge, Cindy and Yu were both judges last season. Model mentor Kelly Tandiono was also a judge in cycle 4.

The airing date of the show and names of the candidates have yet to be announced.

Representatives from the Philippines – Monika Sta Maria, Julian Flores, Jodilly Pendre, Katarina Rodriguez and Stephanie Retuya – have come close to winning the competition in the past.

News of Pia appearing in the show surfaced as early as August 2016. But Esther Swan, Pia's manager, said that they had yet to receive an offer at that time.

In December, photos of Pia taping the show in Singapore surfaced. At that time, she was also in the country with rumored boyfriend Marlon Stockinger.

#PiaInSingapore as Guest Judge of Asia's next top model . . #piawurtzbach #missuniverse #missuniverse2015 A photo posted by UnIvErsE iNtErNaTiONaL (@pianatic_universe) on Nov 27, 2016 at 4:03am PST

Saw the Marlion in Singapore @marlonstockinger A photo posted by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Nov 29, 2016 at 6:56pm PST

In a Facebook chat, Pia said that while her reign as Miss Universe may be over, she still has more projects coming up but can't give details about them yet. She is set to crown her Miss Universe successor on January 30 in Manila. – Rappler.com