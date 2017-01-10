'La La Land' is nominated for 11 awards, while 'Arrival' and 'Nocturnal Animals' receive 9 nominations each

LONDON, United Kingdom – Fresh from its success at the Golden Globes, modern-day musical La La Land led the nominations for Britain's Bafta film awards announced Tuesday, January 9 with 11 nods including best film, actor and actress.

Arrival and Nocturnal Animals both received 9 nominations for the awards, which take place in London on February 12, while Manchester by the Sea had six.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are both nominated for their star roles in "La La Land", which took 7 Golden Globes on Sunday, while Damien Chazelle is nominated for best director and best original screenplay.

Sci-fi movie Arrival is up for best film, best director for Denis Villeneuve and best actress for Amy Adams, as well as best adapted screenplay.

Tom Ford received nominations for best director and adapted screenplay for Nocturnal Animals, while Jake Gyllenhaal is up for best actor and Aaron Taylor-Johnson is up for best supporting actor.

Kenneth Lonergan has been nominated for best director for his unflinching Manchester by the Sea, which is also on the list for best film, while Globe-winner Casey Affleck is nominated for best actor and Michelle Williams for supporting actress.

Ken Loach's anti-austerity drama I, Daniel Blake took 5 nominations, including best film and supporting actress for Hayley Squires.

Coming-of-age movie Moonlight, which won best drama at the Globes, is up for best film an original screenplay while Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris are nominated for best supporting actor and actress respectively.

A list of the main nominations:

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve for Arrival

Ken Loach for I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle for La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea

Tom Ford for Nocturnal Animals

Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal for Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling for La La Land

Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic

Leading Actress

Amy Adams for Arrival

Emily Blunt for The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone for La La Land

Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman for Jackie

Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel for Lion

Hugh Grant for Florence Foster Jenkins"

Jeff Bridges for Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali for Moonlight

Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires for I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris for Moonlight

Nicole Kidman for Lion

Viola Davis for Fences

