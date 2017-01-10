'La La Land' sweeps nominations at Baftas
LONDON, United Kingdom – Fresh from its success at the Golden Globes, modern-day musical La La Land led the nominations for Britain's Bafta film awards announced Tuesday, January 9 with 11 nods including best film, actor and actress.
Arrival and Nocturnal Animals both received 9 nominations for the awards, which take place in London on February 12, while Manchester by the Sea had six.
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are both nominated for their star roles in "La La Land", which took 7 Golden Globes on Sunday, while Damien Chazelle is nominated for best director and best original screenplay.
Sci-fi movie Arrival is up for best film, best director for Denis Villeneuve and best actress for Amy Adams, as well as best adapted screenplay.
Tom Ford received nominations for best director and adapted screenplay for Nocturnal Animals, while Jake Gyllenhaal is up for best actor and Aaron Taylor-Johnson is up for best supporting actor.
Kenneth Lonergan has been nominated for best director for his unflinching Manchester by the Sea, which is also on the list for best film, while Globe-winner Casey Affleck is nominated for best actor and Michelle Williams for supporting actress.
Ken Loach's anti-austerity drama I, Daniel Blake took 5 nominations, including best film and supporting actress for Hayley Squires.
Coming-of-age movie Moonlight, which won best drama at the Globes, is up for best film an original screenplay while Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris are nominated for best supporting actor and actress respectively.
A list of the main nominations:
Best Film
- Arrival
- I, Daniel Blake
- La La Land
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
Best Director
- Denis Villeneuve for Arrival
- Ken Loach for I, Daniel Blake
- Damien Chazelle for La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea
- Tom Ford for Nocturnal Animals
Leading Actor
- Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge
- Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea
- Jake Gyllenhaal for Nocturnal Animals
- Ryan Gosling for La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic
Leading Actress
- Amy Adams for Arrival
- Emily Blunt for The Girl on the Train
- Emma Stone for La La Land
- Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins
- Natalie Portman for Jackie
Supporting Actor
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Nocturnal Animals
- Dev Patel for Lion
- Hugh Grant for Florence Foster Jenkins"
- Jeff Bridges for Hell or High Water
- Mahershala Ali for Moonlight
Supporting Actress
- Hayley Squires for I, Daniel Blake
- Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea
- Naomie Harris for Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman for Lion
- Viola Davis for Fences
– Rappler.com